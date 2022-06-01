Northeastern, Southeastern headed to regional baseball semifinals

The Jets beat Shawnee 5-3 in a Division III district quarterfinal. The Braves knocked them out of the tournament last year. In the next round, they beat OHC rival Greeneview 3-1. Then they beat Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3-2 in eight innings to win their first district title since 1961.

The Jets are led by senior pitcher Colton Moone, who’s 6-2 with a 56 strikeouts and a 2.49 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched. He’s also hitting .421 with eight doubles, 26 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this season.

Moone picked up the postseason victory against Greeneview, allowing one earned run on seven hits and five strikeouts for the Jets.

“It’s good to have pitchers where two or three runs will win you a ball game,” Piatt said.

The Jets are hoping they can bring a big crowd to Fairborn for Thursday’s game.

“We’re going to try to get the fans in there and make it a home-field advantage for us,” Piatt said.

Caption Southeastern High School junior Kason Spears swings during a Division IV district semifinal game on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Troy High School's Market Street Field. Photo by Michael Cooper

Division IV

Southeastern (19-7) advanced to the D-IV regional semifinals for the first time since 2012 with a 3-0 district final victory over Felicity-Franklin.

The OHC South champion Trojans will play Russia in a D-IV regional semifinal game at 2 p.m. Thursday at Princeton High School in Cincinnati. The winner will play either Fort Loramie or Fairfield Christian Academy in a regional final game at 5 p.m. Friday at Princeton.

“They’re having fun playing baseball,” said Southeastern High School coach Craig Isaac.

The Trojans have been stellar both on the mound and defensively throughout their postseason run, earning back-to-back shutout victories. Trojans senior Sam Smith, the OHC leader in wins with eight, threw a 3-0 shutout against Troy Christian. Southeastern sophomore Zach McKee threw a one-hitter against Felicity-Franklin to help the Trojans win its first district title in a decade.

The competition in the OHC helped prepare Southeastern for the postseason, Isaac said. The Trojans and Northeastern both advanced to the state’s final 16, while Catholic Central and Mechanicsburg each advanced to a district final game.

“The OHC is a really good baseball conference,” Isaac said. “It’s a tough league. It bodes well for small schools like us to play in the OHC. Playing better competition is only going to prepare you for the postseason.”