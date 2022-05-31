Champion City Kings open season Wednesday in Springfield

Several players from last season’s championship squad also returned to Springfield, including catcher Ethan Krizen (Tallahassee Community College), pitchers Trey Carter (Rio Grande) and Gabe Phipps (Lakeland College) and outfielders Alex Ryan (Valparaiso) and Edrick Padilla (Ohio Wesleyan).

The roster also includes Springfield native and recent Shawnee graduate Patrick Fultz, who will play at Wright State University next season. The shortstop hit .542 with 15 extra base hits and 11 RBIs for the Braves this spring, earning Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division Player of the Year.

Champion City will open the season with nine home dates in its first 15 games, Fulton said.

The Kings will host Fireworks Night on June 10 and July 29. All tickets are $10.

The Kings will also host Dueling Pianos night sponsored by NCF Savings Bank on June 24.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12, military members and seniors. All children six and under are free. Box seats cost $15 per game, but availability is limited, Fulton said. Tickets are available before the game or at the MacRay Co., 100 West North St., Suite B, in Springfield.

For a complete schedule and more information, log on to ChampionCityKings.com.