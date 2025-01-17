National Championship Game: Ohio State players look ahead to Notre Dame matchup

That is set for Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Before leaving for Atlanta, head coach Ryan Day and a few of his players met with reporters in Columbus one last time.

“I mean, it’s surreal,” quarterback Will Howard said Wednesday. “I do have to kind of pinch myself at times and be like, man, yeah, I’m in the national championship game,’ but at the same time, it is where we expect it to be, man.

“And we got ready for this season saying that if we were going to come out of it saying it was a success, we were going to have to play 16, 17 games. And here we are, man. And so I’m just proud of our guys that we got to this point.

“But like I said last week, man, the job’s not finished. It’s not finished until we win.”

The Dayton Daily News will be in Georgia as well for the team’s media day Saturday, press conferences with Day and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on Sunday and then of course the game Monday night.

