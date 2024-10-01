H.S. Results 9/30

Monday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 8, Urbana 1: BL: Todd 2 goals 1 assist, Lyden 2 goals 1 assist, Hughes goal assist.

Bethel 9, Piqua 1: Dix 3 goals 2 assists, Kasimov 2 goals 1 assist, Etmans 2 goals.

Brookville 3, Milton-Union 1: B: King goal assist, Metcalf goal.

Carlisle 0, Middletown Madison 0

Eaton 7, Preble Shawnee 0: E: Downs 5 goals 1 assist, Dungan 1 goal 2 assists, Fitch shutout.

Graham 2, Kenton Ridge 1: G: Powell goal, Rembold goal.

Greenon 7, Yellow Springs 6: G: Vance 4 goals, Bowman 2 goals, Stacy 2 assists.

Indian Lake 1, Bellefontaine 0

Jonathan Alder 8, Springfield Shawnee 0

Mason 12, Hamilton 1

Tecumseh 6, Northwestern 0: T: Gonzalez 2 goals, Harwood, Mireles shutout.

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Sidney 1: B: Brown 3 goals, Srbinovski assist.

Bellefontaine 2, Indian Lake 0: B: Ullom goal assist, Shumaker goal, Whitaker shutout.

Cin. Christian 6, Purcell Marian 0: CC: Lewis 3 goals 1 assist, Jordan, Lugo-Rodriguez shutout.

Eaton 5, Preble Shawnee 0: E: Roberts 2 goals 1 assist, Heggs 2 goals, Redick shutout.

Fenwick 1, Wyoming 0

Franklin 2, Xenia 1

Greenon 5, Catholic Central 0: G: Riley 2 goals, Journell 2 goals, Smith shutout.

Kenton Ridge 4, Graham 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals, Swords shutout.

North Union 1, London 1: NU: Keigley goal.

Northmont 4, Troy 2: T: Noll goal assist, Otis goal.

Oakwood 2, Fairmont 1: O: Darr goal, Romer goal.

Southeastern 12, Whitehall-Yearling 0: S: Henry 3 goals, Choi, Horner shutout.

Springboro 5, Lakota West 1: S: Beachy goal assist, Smith goal assist.

Springfield 1, Piqua 0: S: Baker goal, Herron, James shutout.

Springfield Shawnee 6, Jonathan Alder 1: SS: Fout 5 goals 1 assist, White goal. JA: Piciano goal.

St. Ursula 2, Badin 1: B: Mathews goal.

Urbana 5, Benjamin Logan 0: U: Upchurch goal assist, Hegyi goal assist, Forson shutout.

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: National Trail 315 (Brubaker 73, Laird 82, Brubaker 79, Turner 81, Koehl 94); 2. Seven Hills 317.

Individual Qualifiers: Argus (Cin. Country Day) 68; Dietz (Botkins) 73.

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Yankee Trace

Qualifying Teams: Springboro 307 (Hutcheson 76, Dixon 74, Stephens 77, Rosko 80, Ethridge 86); 2. Centerville 309 (Whitt 72, Ready 81, Colton 77, Allen 79, Colson 87); 3. Northmont 340 (Davis 87, Canan 88, Siehl 83, Siehl 82, Auxier 89); 4. Lebanon 343 (Lawley 74, Eckerle 89, Koerner 90, Boltz 100, Garrett 90).

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Edgewood 0

Dayton Christian 3, Carroll 0

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 0: T: Aselage 8 kills, Morris 20 assists, Siefring 15 digs.

Troy 3, West Carrollton 0

