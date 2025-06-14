H.S. Results 6/13: Coldwater falls in D-V state semifinal

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Semifinals
Division II
Anthony Wayne 1, Walsh Jesuit 0
New Albany 3, Amherst Steele 2
Division III
Hunting Valley University 4, Wapakoneta 0
Licking Valley 2, Badin 1: B: Cummins RS, Vangen 1-4 RBI, Luebbe 1-3, Ollis 1-3, Anderson 1-3.
Division IV
Lake Catholic 5, Chillicothe Unioto 3
Sandusky Perkins 4, Indian Hill 3
Division V
Graham vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ppd.
Waynedale 2, Coldwater 1: C: Lefeld RBI, Smith RS, Welsch 1-3, Blockberger 1-3.
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division VII
Minster 5, Russia 3: M: Magoto W 12 K, 1-4 RBI, Beair 2-3 2 RS, Homan 1-3 RS RBI, Heitkamp 2 RS. R: Cordonnier 2-4 3B 2 RBI RS, Borchers 1-4 RBI, York RS, Lloyd RS.
Newark Catholic 6, Tiffin Calvert 4
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.