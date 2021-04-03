HS Results 4/2

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 6, Bellefontaine 4
Butler 12, Stebbins 2
Centerville 5, Hilliard Darby 3: Chillinsky (C) W, Whitesell (C) S, Robinson (C) 2 3B.
Fairborn 10, Greenville 5: Carver (F) W 4 K.
Franklin 5, Valley View 4
Indian Lake 9, London 4
Kenton Ridge 9, Urbana 2
Madeira 6, Princeton 4
Mason 12, Lakota West 8
Mechanicsburg 10, West Jefferson 2: Conley (M) 2-4 3B HR 6 RBI, Morgan (M) 1-2 2 RBI, Casey (M) W 10 K.
Middletown 7, Colerain 1
Monroe 6, Brookville 2
Northeastern 13, Triad 3: Nichols (N) W 4 RS, Franzen (N) 4-4 2B, Hall (N) 3-3 4 RBI, Bails (T) 2-2.
Southeastern 19, Yellow Springs 0
Springfield Shawnee 13, North Union 3
Talawanda 10, Goshen 0
Tecumseh 11, Graham 1: Hodge (Cassel (T) 2-3, Hodge (T) W, Baisden (T) S.
Turpin 3, Lebanon 1: Weber (L) 3-4.
West Liberty-Salem 2, Fairbanks 0
Thursday’s Results
Springboro 7, John Carroll (FL) 3
Talawanda 5, Batavia 0
Softball
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 12, Troy 11
Bellefontaine 2, Benjamin Logan 1
Brookville 19, Monroe 2
Butler 11, Stebbins 1
Franklin 10, Valley View 3
Greenville 19, Fairborn 2
Jonathan Alder 12, Northwestern 0
Kenton Ridge 4, Urbana 1: Ropp (KR) W 9 K, Trainer (KR) 2-2 2B 2 RS, Hembree (KR) 1-3 2 RBI, Murphy (U) 3B, Bever (U) 2B.
London 10, Indian Lake 9
Mechanicsburg 10, West Jefferson 0: Rodgers (M) W, A. DeLong (M) 3-4 4 SB.
Milford 12, Oak Hills 9
Northeastern 9, Triad 0
Springfield Shawnee 15, North Union 3
Talawanda 15, Finneytown 0
Tecumseh 10, Graham 4
Tippecanoe 13, Fairmont 3
West Liberty-Salem 10, Fairbanks 0
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Urbana 3, Piqua 2: Stouffer (U) d. Barr (P) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Dolder (P) d. Johnson (U) 7-5, 6-2; L. Staley (P) d. Bradley (U) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Rooney/Hoskins (U) d. Switzer/Ruley (P) 6-0, 6-1 Bloemhard/Holland (U) d. Rossman/Black (P) 6-0, 6-0
