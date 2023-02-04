H.S. Results 2/3

Carroll 54, Badin 34: C: McKitrick 21, Kaiser 11. B: Ollis 11.

Cedarville 76, Greenon 34: Ce: Criswell 25, Johnson 19, Koning 10, Cross 10. G: Pacura 17, Bowman 10.

Centerville 57, Fairmont 42: C: Powell 15, Cupps 14, Deng 12.

Chaminade Julienne 64, Fenwick 61

Covington 67, Riverside 60: C: Hite 27, Miller 20. R: Platfoot 21, Shockey 13.

Dayton Christian 69, Legacy Christian 59

Dixie 62, Mississinawa Valley 51

Edgewood 60, Mount Healthy 51

Emmanuel Christian 40, Yellow Springs 34

Fairbanks 44, West Jefferson 29: F: Maine 17. WJ: Buescher 10.

Fairborn 51, Butler 45

Fairfield 61, Hamilton 37: H: Avery 12. F: Crim 19, Coney 16, Rogers 10.

Franklin Monroe 29, National Trail 24

Graham 44, Ben Logan 34

Greeneview 76, Southeastern 56

Indian Lake 51, Urbana 47

Jonathan Alder 66, Tecumseh 52

Kenton Ridge 51, Bellefontaine 49

Mason 58, Middletown 57: Mi: Landers 18, Blanton 10.

Miami East 65, Bethel 40: MU: Enis 19, Roeth 17, Haught 12.

Middletown Christian 53, Miami Valley 48

Newton 49, Arcanum 40: N: Oburn 17, Peters 12.

Northmont 52, Springboro 39: N: Hitchcock 12.

Northridge 63, Milton-Union 40: N: Davis 18, White 13. MU: Yates 10.

Oak Hills 50, Lakota East 45: LE: Powell 12, Jackson 12.

Piqua 54, Greenville 46

Preble Shawnee 56, Tri-Village 51

Princeton 78, Colerain 49

St. Marys 52, Elida 51: SM: Parks 24, Angstmann 16.

Sycamore 50, Lakota West 49, OT: LW: Lavender 15, Dudukovich 14, Barber 11.

Talawanda 59, Northwest 53: T: Smith 18, Leitch 13, Meade-Moss 11.

Thurgood Marshall 66, Stivers 59

Troy 46, Tippecanoe 39

Troy Christian 53, Lehman Catholic 52

Wayne 81, Springfield 54

West Carrollton 53, Sidney 52: S: Spradling 18.

West Liberty-Salem 59, Triad 49

Xenia 57, Stebbins 37

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 55, Newton 26: N: Hess 12.

Bellbrook 52, Waynesville 40: W: Berrey 14.

Bethel 49, Troy Christian 41: B: Moore 22, Montgomery 10.

Franklin Monroe 41, National Trail 40: NT: Henderson 11.

Legacy Christian 63, Dayton Christian 37

Mechanicsburg 61, West Liberty-Salem 45: M: Skillings 20, DeLong 18, Schipfer 13, Conley 10. WLS: Hollar 17, Weaver 11.

Milton-Union 53, Riverside 35: MU: Brumbaugh 26, Jacobs 15.

Mississinawa Valley 41, Dixie 32

Monroe 50, Carlisle 8

Oakwood 62, Franklin 30

Seven Hills 36, CHCA 19

Tri-County North 50, Ansonia 48

Tri-Village 71, Preble Shawnee 36: TV: Hunt 21, Sagester 19, Richards 13, Hager 10.

Ursuline Academy 38, Fenwick 34

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2103, Newton 1888: N: Trucksis 443 series, Reish 328 series. DC: Wiggins 210 game, Withers 191 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Newton 1513, Dayton Christian 1512: N: Hampton 294 series, McClish 256 series. DC: Lawson 155 game, Millar 135 game.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Batavia 63, Dayton Christian 18

