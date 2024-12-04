H.S. Results 12/3: Elwer, Coffey, Williamson post big nights

Cameron Elwer poured in 39 points and Delphos St. John’s needed all of them in a 74-73 win versus Van Wert.

In other area highlights freshman Jashawn Coffey tallied 29 points to lead Lebanon past Miamisburg 51-50 and Travis Williamson also dropped in 29 points for Tri-County North in a 60-55 win versus Yellow Springs.