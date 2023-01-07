H.S. Results 1/6

Carlisle 58, Franklin 46

Carroll 57, Badin 20: C: McKitrick 16, Stefanek 14.

Centerville 85, Wayne 56

Chaminade Julienne 86, Fenwick 74

Cin. Christian 44, Seven Hills 38: CC: Brown 15.

Dayton Christian 69, Middletown Christian 63

Dunbar 71, Ponitz 68, OT

Fairbanks 61, Greenon 47: G: Spangler 14, Bowman 10. F: Maine 13, Crowe 11, Green 11, Wiedman 11, Landon 10.

Fairfield 58, Oak Hills 35: F: Coney 20, Sanders 12.

Franklin Monroe 55, Tri-County North 46

Graham 54, Ben Logan 47, OT: BL: Anspach 11, Neeley 10. G: Sells 26, McGuire 20.

Greeneview 65, West Liberty-Salem 57

Indian Lake 94, Urbana 89

Lakota East 36, Colerain 30: LE: Perry 14.

Legacy Christian 52, Emmanuel Christian 31

Meadowdale 80, Belmont 72

Middletown 61, Lakota West 58, OT: M: Landers 19, Day 16, Shields 11. LW: Lloyd 15, Drane 14, Gilbert 10.

Middletown Madison 49, Brookville 38: B: King 10.

Mississinawa Valley 52, Twin Valley South 45

Newton 65, Ansonia 52: N: Peters 26, Oburn 19, Montgomery 10.

Northmont 54, Springfield 50: N: Wilkins 21, Cortner 15.

Northridge 77, Milton-Union 60: N: White 24, Davis 17, Smith 14. MU: Brown 20, Yates 11.

Oakwood 60, Bellbrook 47

Preble Shawnee 58, Bradford 24

Princeton 87, Hamilton 77: H: Matthews 39, Holden 15.

Riverside 59, Covington 51: R: Orsborne 19, Clary 12, Platfoot 10. C: Angle 16, Hite 16, Miller 10.

Ross 59, Edgewood 43

Sidney 58, Greenville 55: S: Reynolds 23, Vordemark 13.

Springboro 64, Miamisburg 45

Stivers 63, Thurgood Marshall 61, OT

Sycamore 71, Mason 32

Tippecanoe 53, Butler 40

Troy Christian 44, Lehman Catholic 43: LC: O’Leary 17. TC: Penrod 16, Sebor 14.

Waynesville 52, Monroe 32

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 49, Newton 48: N: Hess 14, Szakal 10, Hines 10.

Thursday’s Results

Butler 62, Fairborn 11

Mercy McAuley 41, Fenwick 36

Middletown Madison 43, Valley View 34

Mississinawa Valley 83, Twin Valley South 19

Mt. Healthy 48, Bethel-Tate 29

North Union 44, Indian Lake 19

Preble Shawnee 60, Bradford 7

Waynesville 63, Oakwood 30: W: Berrey 22, Stephensen 11, Whitaker 10.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2333, Norwood 2059: DC: Wiggins 201 game, Bartley 215 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1585, Norwood 1561: DC: Dulski 148 game, White 155 game.

