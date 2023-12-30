H.S. Results 12/29

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Belmont 68, Middletown Madison 50
Bishop Hartley 70, Indian Lake 58
Butler 50, Sidney 38
Colerain 69, Northwest 53
Covington 82, Arcanum 67
Fairbanks 59, Grove City Christian 47
Fenwick 56, Lebanon 51
Franklin 61, Clinton Massie 51
Greenville 55, Fairborn 45
Kenton Ridge 59, Springfield 54
Lakota East 59, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 38
Lehman Catholic 57, Triad 53: LC: O’Leary 23, Lackey 17. T: Bailey 21.
Mason 54, Seminole (FL) 53
McNicholas 61, Pensacola Catholic (FL) 15
National Trail 68, East Dayton Christian 31
Oakwood 68, Milton-Union 45
Preble Shawnee 80, Tri-County North 22
Reading 57, North College Hill 53
Ross 55, Taylor 41
Russia 84, Meadowdale 45
Springboro 64, Lake Nona (FL) 43
St. Marys 54, Spencerville 50
Stebbins 58, Xenia 38
Tecumseh 59, Greenon 41: T: Stafford 21, Clark 11, Wehner 11. G: Turner 12.
Troy 59, West Carrollton 47: T: Haught 15, Miller 14, O’Leary 13.
Troy Christian 45, Piqua 30
Urbana 44, Graham 25
Valley View 74, Twin Valley South 56
Wayne 47, Chaminade Julienne 41
Waynesville 51, Dayton Christian 29
West Jefferson 54, Yellow Springs 40
Wilmington 45, Talawanda 33: W: Kibler 16, Cumberland 11, Brown 10. T: Leitch 10.
Thursday’s Results
Belmont 85, Cin. Christian 36
Brookville 79, Mississinawa Valley 18: B: Wood 16, Smart 12, King 11, Crabtree 11.
Fairbanks 65, Ben Logan 32: F: Green 14, Maine 14, Wiedmann 13.
Fairmont 62, Centerville 52: F: Gentile 26, Bray 17, Baker 12. C: Powell 20, Njie 13.
Fenwick 34, Wilmington 30
Harrison 52, West Clermont 48, OT
Hazel Green 48, Trotwood 46
Lakota East 48, Rickards (FL) 42
Lebanon 78, Talawanda 41: L: Thompson 25, Hicks 11. T: James 24, Leitch 10.
Lloyd 39, Hamilton 37, OT
Mason 59, Riverside 50
Maumee Valley Country Day 54, Franklin Monroe 52
McNicholas 54, Lawrence County (TN) 46
Meadowdale 60, Piqua 54
Miami Trace 53, Greeneview 47
Norwood 39, New Miami 22
Russia 64, Troy Christian 39
Springboro 53, Southwest Miami 41: S: Yates 11, Gutmann 10, Bimwal 10.
Stivers 63, Franklin Heights 46
Sycamore 49, Milford 45
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 60, Covington 57
Badin 55, Fairfield 46
Harrison 55, Little Miami 49
Houston 65, Bradford 29
Kipp (OK) 67, Thurgood Marshall 34
Lakota West 54, Palmer Trinity 31: LW: Johnson 19, Fox 11.
Legacy Christian 44, Northridge 30
Meadowdale 48, Career Academy (MO) 44
Parkway 47, Mississinawa Valley 33
Talawanda 32, Hamilton 23
Tippecanoe 43, Piqua 25
Urbana 77, Graham 61: U: Mounce 29, Forson 19, Dixon 16.
Wayne 55, Carroll 52, OT
Thursday’s Results
Alter 48, Riverside 26
Brookville 46, Twin Valley South 29
Butler 40, Sidney 38
Cle. Heights 65, Thurgood Marshall 47
Gamble Montessori 51, Ponitz 35
Greenville 38, Bethel 19
Harrison 67, Taylor 63
Legacy Christan 57, Dayton Christian 21
Meadowdale 53, Hughes 29
Miami East 37, Anna 27
Milton-Union 39, Newton 27: N: Hess 11. MU: Berberich 15.
Southeastern 56, Springfield Shawnee 27: SS: Wilson 12, Reese 10.
Springfield 62, Kenton Ridge 27: S: Boynton 19, Portis 12, Crockran 12
West Clermont 47, Mt. Healthy 29
Withrow 50, Stivers 41
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.