H.S. Results 12/29

Friday’s Results

Belmont 68, Middletown Madison 50

Bishop Hartley 70, Indian Lake 58

Butler 50, Sidney 38

Colerain 69, Northwest 53

Covington 82, Arcanum 67

Fairbanks 59, Grove City Christian 47

Fenwick 56, Lebanon 51

Franklin 61, Clinton Massie 51

Greenville 55, Fairborn 45

Kenton Ridge 59, Springfield 54

Lakota East 59, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 38

Lehman Catholic 57, Triad 53: LC: O’Leary 23, Lackey 17. T: Bailey 21.

Mason 54, Seminole (FL) 53

McNicholas 61, Pensacola Catholic (FL) 15

National Trail 68, East Dayton Christian 31

Oakwood 68, Milton-Union 45

Preble Shawnee 80, Tri-County North 22

Reading 57, North College Hill 53

Ross 55, Taylor 41

Russia 84, Meadowdale 45

Springboro 64, Lake Nona (FL) 43

St. Marys 54, Spencerville 50

Stebbins 58, Xenia 38

Tecumseh 59, Greenon 41: T: Stafford 21, Clark 11, Wehner 11. G: Turner 12.

Troy 59, West Carrollton 47: T: Haught 15, Miller 14, O’Leary 13.

Troy Christian 45, Piqua 30

Urbana 44, Graham 25

Valley View 74, Twin Valley South 56

Wayne 47, Chaminade Julienne 41

Waynesville 51, Dayton Christian 29

West Jefferson 54, Yellow Springs 40

Wilmington 45, Talawanda 33: W: Kibler 16, Cumberland 11, Brown 10. T: Leitch 10.

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 85, Cin. Christian 36

Brookville 79, Mississinawa Valley 18: B: Wood 16, Smart 12, King 11, Crabtree 11.

Fairbanks 65, Ben Logan 32: F: Green 14, Maine 14, Wiedmann 13.

Fairmont 62, Centerville 52: F: Gentile 26, Bray 17, Baker 12. C: Powell 20, Njie 13.

Fenwick 34, Wilmington 30

Harrison 52, West Clermont 48, OT

Hazel Green 48, Trotwood 46

Lakota East 48, Rickards (FL) 42

Lebanon 78, Talawanda 41: L: Thompson 25, Hicks 11. T: James 24, Leitch 10.

Lloyd 39, Hamilton 37, OT

Mason 59, Riverside 50

Maumee Valley Country Day 54, Franklin Monroe 52

McNicholas 54, Lawrence County (TN) 46

Meadowdale 60, Piqua 54

Miami Trace 53, Greeneview 47

Norwood 39, New Miami 22

Russia 64, Troy Christian 39

Springboro 53, Southwest Miami 41: S: Yates 11, Gutmann 10, Bimwal 10.

Stivers 63, Franklin Heights 46

Sycamore 49, Milford 45

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 60, Covington 57

Badin 55, Fairfield 46

Harrison 55, Little Miami 49

Houston 65, Bradford 29

Kipp (OK) 67, Thurgood Marshall 34

Lakota West 54, Palmer Trinity 31: LW: Johnson 19, Fox 11.

Legacy Christian 44, Northridge 30

Meadowdale 48, Career Academy (MO) 44

Parkway 47, Mississinawa Valley 33

Talawanda 32, Hamilton 23

Tippecanoe 43, Piqua 25

Urbana 77, Graham 61: U: Mounce 29, Forson 19, Dixon 16.

Wayne 55, Carroll 52, OT

Thursday’s Results

Alter 48, Riverside 26

Brookville 46, Twin Valley South 29

Butler 40, Sidney 38

Cle. Heights 65, Thurgood Marshall 47

Gamble Montessori 51, Ponitz 35

Greenville 38, Bethel 19

Harrison 67, Taylor 63

Legacy Christan 57, Dayton Christian 21

Meadowdale 53, Hughes 29

Miami East 37, Anna 27

Milton-Union 39, Newton 27: N: Hess 11. MU: Berberich 15.

Southeastern 56, Springfield Shawnee 27: SS: Wilson 12, Reese 10.

Springfield 62, Kenton Ridge 27: S: Boynton 19, Portis 12, Crockran 12

West Clermont 47, Mt. Healthy 29

Withrow 50, Stivers 41

