H.S. Results 10/19: Dunbar football wins City League title

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 10
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 36, Ponitz 0
Taft 33, Woodward 0
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Anderson 6, Western Brown 1
Beavercreek 1, Butler 0
Centerville 8, Wayne 0
Fairfield 3, West Clermont 1: F: Posey 1 goal 2 assists, Neal goal, Stroud goal.
Lakota West 3, Walnut Hills 1
Mason 2, Lakota East 0
Milford 2, Ursuline 0
Mt. Notre Dame 2, Little Miami 0
Northmont 1, Miamisburg 0: N: Knaier goal, Perkins assist, Rammel shutout.
Oak Hills 9, Middletown 0
Seton 9, Winton Woods 0
Sidney 2, Chaminade Julienne 1
Springboro 8, Xenia 0: S: Schellhouse 3 goals, Wakefield 2 goals, Mitchell shutout.
St. Ursula 2, Loveland 0
Troy 1, Fairmont 0
Turpin 5, Kings 3, PK
Division II
Badin 5, Alter 0: B: Birri 2 goals 1 assist, Creech 2 goals 1 assist, Rhodes goal assist.
Carroll 8, Greenville 0: C: Klingbeil 2 goals, McNamara 2 goals, Snyder 4 assists.
Eaton 1, Franklin 0
McAuley 4, Wyoming 2
Monroe 1, Bellbrook 0, OT
Northwestern 4, Ben Logan 0: N: Christian goal, Cornette goal, Spencer goal.
Roger Bacon 4, Reading 0
Summit Country Day 7, New Richmond 0
Tippecanoe 8, Graham 0: T: Turner 3 goals, Shafer 2 goals 1 assist, Turner 2 goals.
Urbana 3, Bellefontaine 2, OT: U: Mounce 2 goals, Brown goal, Arnett assist.
Waynesville 8, Valley View 0: W: Woody 4 goals, Stupp 1 goal 2 assists, Whitaker shutout.
Division III
Anna 2, Botkins 0
Bethel 1, Catholic Central 0
Bethel Tate 8, Deer Park 0
Brookville 2, Miami East 1
Cin. Country Day 9, Clark Montessori 0
Clermont Northeastern 7, Norwood 0
Dayton Christian 1, Newton 0
Fayetteville Perry 2, Williamsburg 1
Greeneview 5, Seven Hills 0: G: Sandlin 2 goals 2 assists, Simpson 1 goal 2 assists, Stafford goal assist.
Legacy Christian 8, Yellow Springs 0
Lehman Catholic 4, Greenon 2: G: Riley goal assist, Evans goal. LC: Dexter 3 goals, Pannapara goal assist.
Madeira 8, Felicity Franklin 0
Mariemont 8, Georgetown 0
Middletown Madison 8, Purcell Marian 0
Milton-Union 2, Preble Shawnee 1, OT: MU: Brazie 2 goals, Copp assist, Shaw assist.
West Liberty-Salem 8, Springfield Shawnee 0: WLS: Weaver 2 goals 2 assists, Bender 3 goals, Hollar 2 goals.
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Bellbrook 3, Piqua 0
Harrison 3, Mason 1
Little Miami 3, Anderson 1
Loveland 3, Withrow 0
Mt. Notre Dame 3, Oak Hills 0
Springboro 3, Beavercreek 0
St. Ursula 3, Princeton 0
Western Brown 3, Colerain 2
Division II
Carroll 3, Ben Logan 1
Eaton 3, Franklin 0
Monroe 3, Chaminade Julienne 0
Northwestern 3, Bellefontaine 2
Valley View 3, Clinton-Massie 0
Wilmington 3, Waynesville 1
Division III
Anna 3, Houston 1
Miami East 3, Brookville 1
Division IV
Cedarville 3, Tri-Village 0
Jackson Center 3, Bradford 0
Middletown Christian 3, Fayetteville Perry 1
MVCA 3, Oyler 0
Russia 3, Troy Christian 0
Southeastern 3, Yellow Springs 2
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Fairfield 3, Walnut Hills 0
Kings 3, Hamilton 0
Lakota East 3, West Clermont 0
Lebanon 3, Springfield 0
Milford 3, Ross 1
Wayne 3, Xenia 0
Division II
Badin 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Batavia 3, Bethel-Tate 0
Fenwick 3, Dunbar 0
Indian Lake 3, Graham 1
Kenton Ridge 3, Tippecanoe 0
Oakwood 3, Carlisle 0
Wyoming 3, Seven Hills 0
Division III
Arcanum 3, Dixie 0
Reading 3, Gamble Montessori 1
Versailles 3, Greenon 0
Division IV
Botkins 3, Franklin Monroe 1
Fairlawn 3, Lehman Catholic 1: LC: Adams 16 digs, Rank 18 kills, Rank 40 assists.
Fort Loramie 3, East Dayton Christian 0
Newton 3, Covington 1
Ripley Union-Lewis 3, New Miami 0
