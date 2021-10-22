High School Football Week 10 schedule

Thursday’s results
Brookville 21, Franklin 7
Ponitz 55, Meadowdale 30
Friday, Oct. 22
Fairmont at Beavercreek
Miamisburg at Springboro
Northmont at Springfield
Centerville at Wayne
Alter at Chaminade Julienne
Carroll at Fenwick
Badin at McNicholas
Piqua at Stebbins
Greenville at Tippecanoe
Butler at Troy
Fairborn at West Carrollton
Sidney at Xenia
Valley View at Bellbrook
Monroe at Eaton
Oakwood at Madison
Carlisle at Waynesville
Mississinawa Valley at Ansonia
Arcanum at Bradford
Preble Shawnee at Dixie
Tri-Village at National Trail
Twin Valley South at Tri-County North
Covington at Miami East
Milton-Union at Riverside
Bethel at Troy Christian
Belmont vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium
Thurgood Marshall at Trotwood-Madison
Lebanon at Walnut Hills
Marion Local at Anna
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Parkway at Coldwater
Minster at Versailles
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Lockland at New Miami
Middletown at Fairfield
Mason at Hamilton
Lakota East at Lakota West
Edgewood at Harrison
Ross at Mt. Healthy
Northwest at Talawanda
Tecumseh at Kenton Ridge
Spr. Shawnee at Jonathan Alder
Indian Lake at Graham
Ben Logan at Spr. Northwestern
Urbana at North Union
West Jefferson at Mechanicsburg
Fairbanks at Spr. Northeastern
Triad at West Liberty-Salem
Southeastern at Catholic Central
Greenon at Greeneview
Fort Loramie at Lima Central Catholic
Saturday, Oct. 23
Northridge at Lehman Catholic