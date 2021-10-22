springfield-news-sun logo
High School Football Week 10 schedule

Springfield's Jayvin Norman runs against Springboro on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at CareFlight Field in Springboro. David Jablonski/Staff
Springfield's Jayvin Norman runs against Springboro on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at CareFlight Field in Springboro. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

6 minutes ago

Thursday’s results

Brookville 21, Franklin 7

Ponitz 55, Meadowdale 30

Friday, Oct. 22

Fairmont at Beavercreek

Miamisburg at Springboro

Northmont at Springfield

Centerville at Wayne

Alter at Chaminade Julienne

Carroll at Fenwick

Badin at McNicholas

Piqua at Stebbins

Greenville at Tippecanoe

Butler at Troy

Fairborn at West Carrollton

Sidney at Xenia

Valley View at Bellbrook

Monroe at Eaton

Oakwood at Madison

Carlisle at Waynesville

Mississinawa Valley at Ansonia

Arcanum at Bradford

Preble Shawnee at Dixie

Tri-Village at National Trail

Twin Valley South at Tri-County North

Covington at Miami East

Milton-Union at Riverside

Bethel at Troy Christian

Belmont vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium

Thurgood Marshall at Trotwood-Madison

Lebanon at Walnut Hills

Marion Local at Anna

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Parkway at Coldwater

Minster at Versailles

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Lockland at New Miami

Middletown at Fairfield

Mason at Hamilton

Lakota East at Lakota West

Edgewood at Harrison

Ross at Mt. Healthy

Northwest at Talawanda

Tecumseh at Kenton Ridge

Spr. Shawnee at Jonathan Alder

Indian Lake at Graham

Ben Logan at Spr. Northwestern

Urbana at North Union

West Jefferson at Mechanicsburg

Fairbanks at Spr. Northeastern

Triad at West Liberty-Salem

Southeastern at Catholic Central

Greenon at Greeneview

Fort Loramie at Lima Central Catholic

Saturday, Oct. 23

Northridge at Lehman Catholic

