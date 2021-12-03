High school football: Veteran coach Larry Cox to take over Fairborn program

Larry Cox is the new football coach at Fairborn.
Cox brings an impressive resume to the Skyhawks that includes sending multiple players to major college programs during three decades on the sidelines.
He spent last season at Franklin and also coached Talawanda for a season, but Cox is best known as the coach at Lakota West.
He won a pair of Greater Miami Conference titles leading the Firebirds and coaches in multiple national high school all-star games as well as the Big 33 game and the Ohio North-South Classic.
“We are very excited to have Lawrence Cox lead our football program,” Fairborn athletic director Kevin Alexander said in a statement. “His experience and leadership will be instrumental to create and build a culture of hard work and excellence.”
Cox replaces first-year coach Cory Hardin, who was also a counselor at the school and pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault in Kettering Municipal Court last month. He resigned his positions at the school after being placed on administrative leave and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3.
Cox will begin at Fairborn next month according to the school.
The school’s announcement credits him with sending over 150 players to college, including more than 50 Division I players.
That group includes current NFL players Jordan Hicks and Ryan Kelly as well as former Ohio State players Solomon Thomas and Steve Rehring.
