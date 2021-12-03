High school football: Veteran coach Larry Cox to take over Fairborn program

Cox replaces first-year coach Cory Hardin, who was also a counselor at the school and pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault in Kettering Municipal Court last month. He resigned his positions at the school after being placed on administrative leave and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3.

Cox will begin at Fairborn next month according to the school.

The school’s announcement credits him with sending over 150 players to college, including more than 50 Division I players.

That group includes current NFL players Jordan Hicks and Ryan Kelly as well as former Ohio State players Solomon Thomas and Steve Rehring.