High School Football State Semifinal Scoreboard

6 minutes ago

Friday’s Semifinals

DIVISION I

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Springfield 28, Moeller 24

DIVISION II

Akron Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20

Tol. Central Catholic 52, Kings 49

DIVISION III

Canfield 38, Parma Heights Holy Name 21

Bloom-Carroll 35, Tippecanoe 12

DIVISION V

Ironton 35, Valley View 21

South Range 35, Liberty Center 0

