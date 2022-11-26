High School Football State Semifinal Scoreboard

Friday’s Semifinals
DIVISION I
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Springfield 28, Moeller 24
DIVISION II
Akron Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20
Tol. Central Catholic 52, Kings 49
DIVISION III
Canfield 38, Parma Heights Holy Name 21
Bloom-Carroll 35, Tippecanoe 12
DIVISION V
Ironton 35, Valley View 21
South Range 35, Liberty Center 0
In Other News
1
‘It’s our turn’: Springfield tops Moeller to reach state title game for...
2
Burrow believes growth of offensive line to show at Tennessee
3
Ohio State-Michigan: Buckeyes eager to finally get their shot at...
4
Michigan at Ohio State: What you need to know about 118th playing of...
5
High School Football: Springfield eager for rematch with Moeller