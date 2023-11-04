High School Football Playoff Roundup: Waynesville pulls away in second half to beat Northeastern

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Michael Cooper – Contributing Writer
33 minutes ago
Waynesville scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to beat Northeastern 49-14 in a Division V, Region 20 playoff game on Friday night in Waynesville.

Junior Garrett Chadwell rushed for a touchdown and caught a TD pass from sophomore Diezel Taylor as Northeastern finished its season 8-4.

Waynesville junior Garrett Lundy rushed for five touchdowns and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown as the second-seeded Spartans improved to 10-2. They advanced to face third-seeded Brookville (10-2) in a Region 20 semifinal next Friday night at a site to be determined. Brookville beat Preble Shawnee 28-18.

Lundy scored on a 3-yard run to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead. The Jets responded with a 2-yard run by Chadwell to tie the score on 7-7.

Lundy returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a TD to make it 14-7. Northeastern tied the score on a 46-yard pass from Taylor in the second quarter. Lundy scored on a 1-yard run to give the Spartans the lead for good.

In the second half, Lundy scored on runs of 1, 3 and 14 yards and junior Alex Amburgy hit senior Connor Berrey on a 54-yard TD pass.

D-VI, Region 24

Tri-Village 50, West Liberty-Salem 29: The fourth-seeded Patriots outscored the Tigers 35-6 in the second half to advance.

Senior Reed Wehr rushed for 190 yards and four TDs and returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown for Tri-Village (11-1). The Patriots advanced to face eighth-seeded Anna (7-5), which upset No. 1 seed Williamsburg 52-28.

Senior Gabe McGill rushed for 91 yards and three TDs for WLS (10-2).

WLS led 23-15 at the half, but Wehr returned the second half kickoff 76 yards for a TD. Wehr followed with a 4-yard TD and quarterback Braden Keating converted the two-point conversion to make it 29-23.

WLS senior Miles Hostetler returned an interception 21 yards for a TD to tie the score at 29-29.

Wehr scored on runs of 52, 24 and 42 to seal the victory for the Patriots.

D-VII, Region 28

Ansonia 34, Mechanicsburg 8: The Tigers jumped out to a 28-8 halftime lead to advance to the Region 28 semifinals for the second straight season.

Senior Jayden Roland scored the lone TD and ran in the two-point conversion Mechanicsburg (7-5).

Marion Local 69, Cedarville 0: The Indians finished the season 8-4, falling to the defending state champion Flyers in the postseason for the second time in four seasons.

About the Author

Michael Cooper
