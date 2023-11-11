Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Wyoming past Shawnee

Trailing 20-7 early in the fourth quarter, Wyoming High School quarterback Quaid Hauer threw two touchdown passes to lift the Cowboys to a 21-20 comeback victory over Shawnee in a D-IV, Region 16 semifinal game on Friday night at Trotwood-Madison High School.

T.J. Meeks rushed for 231 yards and two touchdowns for Shawnee, which finished the season 11-2.

On the first drive of the game, Mitchell Humphreys hit Ed Boehmer on a 32-yard TD pass to give Shawnee an early 6-0 lead.

Wyoming made it 7-6 lead on a 47-yard TD pass from Hauer to senior Dorien Fredericks midway through the second quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Meeks scored on a 2-yard run and converted the two-point conversion to make it 14-7. A minute later, Meeks scored on a 53-yard run to make it 20-7.

On its next drive, Hauer threw an 8-yard TD pass to Denham Miller to pull within six points.

With 2:14 remaining, Hauer found senior DJ Gray on an 8-yard TD pass and junior kicker Carter Rummer converted the extra point to make it 21-20.

The Braves went 1-for-9 on third down but converted 2-of-3 fourth down conversions. Shawnee lost three fumbles in the game.

The Cowboys (12-1) advanced to play fourth-seeded Kettering Alter (10-3) in the Region 16 final next Friday at a site to be determined.