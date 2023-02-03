Eight Springfield football players sign to play at next level

* Robert Owens, Jr.: The defensive end signed to play at the University of Charleston (WV), an NCAA D-II program.

* Tyron Barnes: The defensive back signed with Ashland University, an NCAA D-II program.

* Tawfiq Jabbar, Jr.: The linebacker signed to play with Grand Valley State University, an NCAA D-II program in Allendale, Mich.

* Teryon Holt: The defensive back signed to play at D-II Tiffin University, joining former Wildcats Jokell Brown, Tywan January and Robert Holtz.

* Jimmy Gamblin III: The outside linebacker signed to play at D-III Capital University in Columbus.

* Gamar Talley: The defensive tackle signed to play at Flyght Academy, a Dayton-based prep school.

Wildcats wide receivers Anthony Brown (University of Kentucky) and Shawn Thigpen (Bowling Green) and linebacker Jaivian Norman (Eastern Michigan) all signed national letters of intent as part of the Early Signing Day on Dec. 21.

The Wildcats senior class finished their careers as the all-time winningest class in school history, finishing 46-8 over the last four years, which included the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. Springfield advanced to the state semifinals each of the past four seasons and finished as state runner-up in back-to-back years.

Springfield senior volleyball player Emelia Mohler also signed to play at Wilmington College.

Several other local athletes signed this week, including:

* Shawnee’s R.J. Griffin and Northeastern’s Cade Houseman each signed to play football at Marian University, an NAIA school in Indianapolis.

* Greenon’s Zack Stevens signed to play football at D-II Ohio Dominican University in Columbus.

* Greenon’s Carson Rust signed to play football at D-III Ohio Wesleyan University.

* Kenton Ridge swimmer Chase Fyffe signed with Youngstown State University.