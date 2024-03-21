Dayton still dancin’: Social media reacts to Flyers’ stunning comeback win

Never a doubt, right Flyer Faithful?
The Dayton Flyers used a 17-0 second-half run to storm back and beat Nevada 63-60 on Thursday in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Dayton (25-7) advances to face second-seeded Arizona (26-8) on Saturday.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction on social media:
That just happened. Dayton beats Nevada 63-60. They were dead. Now they're very much alive. One of the great victories in UD history. pic.twitter.com/dFIqUBmVOp— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 21, 2024
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE ✈️🏀#LetsFly // @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/3z5WuceMyO— Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) March 21, 2024
DAYTON COMPLETES THE COMEBACK ✈️#MarchMadness @DaytonMBB pic.twitter.com/uKpVNDeHaz— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
"The whole time, if we're up if we're down, we have to play our game and stay together. That's what makes Dayton basketball special."— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2024
— DaRon Holmes II of @DaytonMBB on the importance of staying together 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5fXbAVjsCJ
Oh my gosh oh my gosh oh my gosh— University of Dayton (@univofdayton) March 21, 2024
Things like this simply don't happen to Dayton and our fans. But today, they did.— Sully (@sullymygoodname) March 21, 2024
We're still playing. LOWD as ever
DO YOU BELIEVE? ✈️🏀#LetsFly // @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/BudhXxIYBr— Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) March 21, 2024
DAYTON WAS DOWN 17 WITH SEVEN MINUTES TO GO‼️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2024
The Flyers soar to their first NCAA tournament win since 2015 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/sz3hBLxzrS
What a comeback by the Dayton Flyers!!!— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) March 21, 2024
UD FLYERS!!!!!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) March 21, 2024
Unreal. Down 18 with 7 to play. Couldn’t buy a basket-finished on a 25-4 run to come back and win it!
Dayton hoops has such great history and an incredibly loyal fan base. Congrats to the Flyers and their fans on that shocking comeback. @DaytonMBB
I want to remind folks that Dayton owns 5 wins over the NCAA Tournament field. They also had the toughest non conference schedule than just about any team. They are very dangerous, and figuring it out.— Barnett Harris (@BarnettHarris_) March 21, 2024
I know this sounds crazy, but I can say with 99.1% certainty, that I fell asleep and dreamt that Nevada scored 4 points over the final 7:36 and blew a 17-point lead over Dayton. I know, right?— Morris Phillips (@moepea) March 21, 2024
I DON'T KNOW HOW THEY DID IT ... BUT GO FLYERS pic.twitter.com/jZrzqZ1iH7— Chris Moorman (@Stormin_Moorman) March 21, 2024
