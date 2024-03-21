Dayton still dancin’: Social media reacts to Flyers’ stunning comeback win

Never a doubt, right Flyer Faithful?

The Dayton Flyers used a 17-0 second-half run to storm back and beat Nevada 63-60 on Thursday in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dayton (25-7) advances to face second-seeded Arizona (26-8) on Saturday.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction on social media:

