Cincinnati Reds make two moves in player development department

A view of Great American Ballpark during a baseball team workout in Cincinnati, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Cardinals play in an opening day game at the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
A view of Great American Ballpark during a baseball team workout in Cincinnati, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Cardinals play in an opening day game at the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
18 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Reds have a new director of player development and a new pitching coordinator.

The club announced Monday that Jermey Farrell will take over player development after spending the last six seasons in the player development department of the Chicago Cubs.

Farrell, who was a minor leaguer in the organizations of the Pirates and White Sox, is the son of former Red Sox manager John Farrell, who has also worked in the Reds organization, and the brother of former Reds pitcher Luke Farrell.

He replaces Eric Lee, who left the organization earlier this year.

Casey Weathers has been promoted to pitching coordinator after working for the Reds at the Arizona Complex League the past two years.

Weathers pitched in the minor leagues for nine seasons for several teams.

He will work under Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson and alongside Bryan Conger, who is the team’s minor league pitching coordinator.

Marcus Hartman
Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

