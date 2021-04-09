Cincinnati fires Brannen after two seasons

Brannen was 32-21 in two seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The 12-11 record in 2020-21 was the program’s worst since it was 13-19 in 2007-08, Mick Cronin’s second season.

“The decision to move in a new direction comes after a thorough review of our program, which included conversations with student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as with coach Brannen,” Athletic Director John Cunningham said in a statement. “Ultimately, the university is acting in the best interests of our student-athletes and of the institution, and this decision is reflective of our commitment to both, as well as to our values that we hold dear.