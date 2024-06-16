Central grad, UK swimmer Engel headed to Olympic Trials

More than 700 swimmers will compete in the meet, which is held every four years, for a spot on Team USA. Earlier this year, Engel qualified for the meet by beating the Olympic cutoff times of 1:10.29 in the 100 breast and 2:31.69 in the 200 breast.

She enters the meet with the 25th-best time (2 minutes, 30.30 seconds) in the 200 breaststroke and the 31st-best time (1:09.33) in the 100 breast.

“It’s a super great opportunity,” Engel said. “It’s going to be a really fun experience. It’s really exciting that I get to go again. It’s a really high energy meet and it’s really cool to be in that atmosphere. I’m just really excited.”

Engel also qualified for the 2020 Olympics Trials, which were held a year later at the CHI Center in Omaha, Neb. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trials were conducted in 2021 in two separate waves. Engel competed in the 100 breast, finishing 43rd in the Wave 1 preliminaries in a time of 1:12.72.

“This time around I think it will be really cool because they’ll be more athletes there and I think there will be a lot more happening,” she said.

This year, the meet will be held for the first time ever in a football stadium, which has been transformed into a natatorium. The stadium, which has also held the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship game and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, is the home field of the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts.

“It should be really cool to see,” Engel said.

Engel’s goal at the Olympic Trials is to swim her best time and see where the cards fall, she said.

“I’m going to the meet to have a good time and obviously see what times I can swim,” Engel said. “It’s super competitive. I’m not exactly sure what that will look like, but I’m excited to have the experience.”

Engel, a four-time state qualifier at Catholic Central, has made her mark at the University of Kentucky. She currently owns the top time in school history in the 100 breast (1:09.20), qualifying multiple times for the NCAA Championships. She also holds seventh-best time in the 200 breast (2:30.30) in the UK record book.

She recently announced that she will use her fifth year of eligibility with the Wildcats.

“I wanted to stick around and use that extra year of eligibility,” Engel said. “I love the team and I’m excited to come back for one more.”

The goal, she said, is to swim her best times and soak up the experience, she said. Engel began swimming competitively at 8 years old, she said.

“I think it will be fun to see where next year will take me,” she said. “I want to have a good time and get better throughout the year. I’m going to work hard. … It’s been a big part of my life. It’s fun and I still really enjoy it.”

Engel expects to have a cheering section this week in Indianapolis, she said. The event is also expected to be live streamed on Peacock.

“I’m lucky I have some family members and friends who are going to make the trip to come watch,” she said.