Browns to host Ohio State-Michigan outdoor hockey game in Cleveland

“This is a great opportunity for our program,” 10th-year Ohio State hockey coach Steve Rohlik said in a team release. “We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime.”

Tickets for the “Faceoff on the Lake” will be made available to Ohio State season-ticket holders through a special pre-sale opportunity, and season-ticket holders for the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew will also have early access to purchasing them as the series is officially being hosted by the Browns and the Haslam Sports Group, owners of the Browns and Crew.