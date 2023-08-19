Bradley stars in Springfield’s season-opening win; other Week 1 highlights

SPRINGFIELD — Duncan Bradley III has been patiently waiting for his turn.

After three years working his way up the talented Springfield High School depth chart, the senior is finally one of the Wildcats’ top targets.

In the season opener, Bradley caught a team-high eight passes for 151 yards and two TDs as the Wildcats beat Cleveland St. Ignatius 27-11 on Friday night in Springfield.

Bradley was the fifth option in the Wildcats high-powered passing game last season, catching 26 passes for 333 yards in a receivers group that included Anthony Brown (Kentucky), Shawn Thigpen (Bowling Green) and his middle brother, Daylen Bradley (Ferris State).

This year, Duncan Bradley and senior Da’Shawn Martin, a Kent State commit, are among the Wildcats top options.

“It makes me appreciate the years I wasn’t the guy, the nights I went home upset not being the guy,” Duncan Bradley said. “I just want to come out and show my talent.”

The senior caught a 3-yard TD pass in the first quarter and added a 28-yard TD in the third quarter against St. Ignatius. He also caught a 52-yard pass as the Wildcats won their eighth straight season opener.

After the game, Bradley thanked the coaches who spent the summer working with him to propel his skills to a higher level.

“I got big goals this season and I think I’m going to achieve them,” Bradley said.

Bradley is the youngest of three brothers to play for the Wildcats over the past six seasons. His older brother Delian Bradley is a sophomore safety at Harvard University, while Daylen Bradley is a freshman wide receiver at Ferris State University. Duncan Bradley has several offers, including Tiffin and Thomas More.

If the Wildcats can achieve their ultimate goal — winning the first state football championship in Clark County history — the youngest brother would have massive bragging rights over his older siblings.

“It means everything,” Duncan Bradley said. “I need bragging rights; I need it in the house. I gotta be the one to win it.”

Other Week 1 highlights

Northeastern 55, Bethel 7: After a scoreless first quarter, the Jets exploded for 48 second-quarter points.

Senior Cody Lookabaugh rushed for two TDs and caught another, junior Garrett Chadwell rushed for a TD and scored a 52-yard punt return TD and sophomore Diezel Taylor threw for a TD and rushed for another.

Cody Houseman and Will Sudhoff each scored TDs on fumble recoveries.

Tecumseh 32, Fairborn 15: Sophomore Troy Rose scored on a 1-yard run to break a 15-15 tie.

Senior Connor Bledsoe ran for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Senior Landen Gapen also rushed for a TD and senior Ben Radford hit a 25-yard field goal for Tecumseh.

Catholic Central 21, North College Hill 6: Senior Adam Thomas had three interceptions, including a 73-yard touchdown return for a TD, as the Irish won their season opener for the third straight season.

Sophomore Xavier Brown scored on a 1-yard run.

Southeastern 28, Northwestern 20: Junior Hayden Davis rushed for 112 yards and two TDs as Southeastern beat their Clark County rival for the second straight year.

Senior QB Zack McKee threw for 134 yards and hit junior Cole Dent for two TD passes.

Davis added two sacks and Brennan Workman had an interception for Southeastern.

Shawnee 41, Stebbins 0: Seniors Ed Boehmer, T.J. Meeks and Braylon Brim each scored TDs as Shawnee won its season opener for the first time in three seasons.

Cedarville 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6: The Indians led 28-0 after the first quarter.

Greeneview 28, Northridge 14: Senior Arman Walker rushed for a TD in the first half and caught a 39-yard TD pass from junior Alex Horney late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Sophomore Cooper Payton and junior Chase Walker and each rushed for TDs.

West Liberty-Salem 48, Graham 15: The Tigers beat Graham for the first time since 2019.

Urbana 76, Belmont 0: The Hillclimbers won their season opener for the second straight season.

Mount Gilead 15, Triad 8: The Cardinals fell to the Indians in their home opener.

Miami East 28, Greenon 6: Junior quarterback Aiden Carpenter scored on a 15-yard run in the first quarter as the Knights fell in the season opener for the fourth straight season.

Mechanicsburg 38, Kenton Ridge 7: Kenton Ridge freshman Brody Runkle returned a kickoff 65 yards for a TD in a losing effort.