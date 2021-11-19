Bradley brothers coming up big for Springfield football

The dream started a long time ago, he said. The Bradley brothers last played on the same team back in their bantam days with the Springfield Broncos. Delian was in second grade, while Daylen was a first grader and Duncan was in Kindergarten.

“Davey Moore (Park) is where it started really,” Delian said. “We always played at home, but it’s really just like a movie this year. It’s really what we’ve always dreamed about.”

Delian, a senior safety, led the Greater Western Ohio Conference with five interceptions, earning All-Southwest District and GWOC first-team honors.

Daylen Bradley, a junior wide receiver, had a breakout season this fall, catching 28 passes for 506 yards and three TDs.

“I had to wait for my opportunity,” Daylen Bradley said. “It’s fun to play with my brothers. I try to be the best playmaker I can be.”

Sophomore Duncan Bradley saw time at receiver and defensive back, while also serving as one of the team’s primary returners on special teams. He missed the majority of the playoff run after spraining his ankle during the first-round game against Northmont. He expects to return this week for the regional championship game.

“It’s been a struggle,” Duncan said. “I’ve been staying focused and know that I have to be a team player and not be selfish and cheer on my teammates.”

All three were recognized as Homecoming royalty earlier this season. Delian was also named Homecoming King.

Caption (From left) Daylen Bradley, Delian Bradley and Duncan Bradley pose for a photo after Delian was crowned Homecoming King earlier this season. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“It’s been a good journey my whole high school career,” Delian said.

Delian Bradley has more than two dozen scholarship offers to play college football. He plans to take some official visits later this year, but said he’s focused on one thing — bringing a state championship back to Springfield.

“I’m just focused on the season,” Delian Bradley said.

Regardless of where he plays next fall, Delian Bradley says he’s “gotta get back” to watch his favorite players.

“They’re going to put on a show for Springfield,” he said.

TODAY’S GAME

Who: 2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 1 Marysville (12-0)

What: Division I, Region 2 final

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilliard Darby Stadium

Tickets: To purchase tickets, log on to OHSAA.org/tickets.