Bengals say goodbye to Uzomah, re-sign backup QB

“To the Jungle, you are some of the most passionate and loyal people I’ve ever come across. I appreciate all that you’ve poured into me throughout my time here and words won’t be able to express what you have meant to me. Thank you, Cincinnati.”

The Bengals posted a video tribute to Uzomah on Thursday morning. Uzomah was coming off a career year, catching 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns, and had been a vocal leader for the team and a well-liked character in the locker room.

Cincinnati has addressed offensive line needs through free agency with the pending signings of former Bucs guard Alex Cappa and former Patriots guard Ted Karras. According to reports Cappa is signing a four-year, $40 million deal and Karras is coming on a three-year deal worth $18 million.

Both players need to complete a physical before the signings will be officially announced.

The Bengals announced the re-signing of defensive tackle B.J. Hill on Tuesday, and Allen and both Thomas players should be next.

Allen appeared in six games with one start in the finale at Cleveland but he threw for just 149 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Mike Thomas, who also will be returning for a third season with Cincinnati, played in 11 regular season games and appeared on special teams in all four playoff games. He caught just five passes for 52 yards in limited action on offense.

Safety Michael Thomas, a 10th-year player who joined the Bengals last season, played eight games with one start in the regular season and saw some defensive snaps in three playoff games. He was a regular contributor on special teams.