Bengals re-sign Jake Browning to two-year deal

The Bengals also signed former draft pick and unrestricted free agent quarterback Logan Woodside to a one-year contract.

A second-year player out of the University of Washington, Browning has been with the Bengals since 2021 when he was signed to their practice squad. He spent both the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the practice squad but earned his first 53-man roster spot out of training camp last summer and ended up with his first NFL starts when Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury in Week 10.

Browning led the Bengals to a 4-3 record as a starter and completed 171 of 243 passes (70.4 percent) for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Woodside, a fifth-year player out of the University of Toledo, originally was a seventh-round pick of the Bengals in 2018. He has played in 13 career games for the Tennessee Titans (2020-21) and Atlanta Falcons (’22-23) and completed four of seven passes for 34 yards.