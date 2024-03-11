Bell names Opening Day starter for Reds

Frankie Montas will start Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds, manager David Bell told reporters in Arizona on Sunday.

The Reds open the season March 28 against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Montas has made two appearances in spring training. He has a 7.71 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.

The Reds signed Montas, 30, to a $16 million, one-year contract in December. He is 37-35 with a 3.90 ERA in 99 starts and 31 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox (2015), Oakland (2017-22) and the New York Yankees (2022-23).

Montas had labrum surgery on Feb. 21, 2023, and made only one appearance in the big leagues last season for the Yankees on Sept. 30. He also made two starts at Triple-A and had a 3.00 ERA in three innings.

Montas will be the fifth different pitcher to start Opening Day in the last five years, following Hunter Greene (2023), Tyler Mahle (2022), Luis Castillo (2021) and Sonny Gray (2020).

