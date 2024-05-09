Diamondbacks send Reds to 8th straight loss

Spencer Steer’s two-out single in the seventh inning tied the game for the struggling Reds, but Carroll’s two-out hit in the eighth brought home Tucker Barnhart and gave Arizona a lead that stuck.

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald struck out Will Benson and Tyler Stephenson and got TJ Friedl on a ground ball to pick up his first save.

Cecconi (2-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out two. Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning to get the win.

Reds starter Hunter Greene had his streak of 15 1/3 scoreless innings snapped on Pederson’s homer.

Greene allowed three runs and four hits through five innings, striking out six and walking five. Fernando Cruz (1-3) pitched the eighth and took the loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Starting center fielder Alek Thomas (left hamstring) was pulled from his rehab for further medical examination.

Reds: RHP Ian Gibaut had anterior interosseous nerve-release surgery on his right arm on Thursday. He was shut down in April with lingering forearm issues.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (1-2, 4.61) is scheduled to take the mound against Orioles lefty Cole Irvin (3-1, 2.86) to open a three-game set on Friday night.

Reds: Lefty Andrew Abbott (1-4, 3.32 ERA) takes the mound against the Giants on Friday night in the first of a 10-game road trip out West. Right-hander Logan Webb (3-3, 3.50) is the scheduled starter for San Francisco.