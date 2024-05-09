High School Baseball: Kenton Ridge earns top seed in Division II

Here’s a look at where local teams stand entering next week’s postseason tournament (all games scheduled for 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

Division II

Kenton Ridge earned a bye in Dayton North 1 and will host the winner of Trotwood-Madison (1-19) and Meadowdale (2-9) in a second-round game Thursday.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 15 Tecumseh (10-13) will travel to No. 14 Middletown Fenwick on Tuesday. The winner will travel to No. 7 Bellefontaine (13-9) on Thursday.

In the Dayton North 3 bracket, No. 11 seed Shawnee (9-10) will host No. 19 Carroll (3-19) on Tuesday. The winner will travel to second-seeded Bellbrook on Thursday.

On the other side of the bracket, eighth-seeded Urbana (13-9) will host No. 18 Benjamin Logan (2-16) on Tuesday. The winner will travel to No. 6 Graham (14-7) on Thursday.

The district semifinal games for both North 1 and North 3 brackets are scheduled for Tuesday, May 21.

Division IV

Southeastern, which advanced to a D-IV regional final game last season, is the No. 5 in the Dayton North 3 bracket. The Trojans will host either No. 15 Houston (6-14) or No. 17 Emmanuel Christian (5-9) on Wednesday. With a win, the Trojans would play either No. 8 Lehman Catholic (11-9) or No. 11 Troy Christian (7-9) in a district semifinal on May 20.

Catholic Central in the No. 22 seed in the Dayton North 2 bracket. The Irish will travel to No. 19 Jackson Center (3-16) on Monday. The winner will travel to No. 2 Fort Loramie (17-4) on Wednesday. The district semifinal will be held on May 20. The other side of the bracket includes No. 10 Covington (8-12) and No. 14 Franklin Monroe (7-11).

In the North I bracket, No. 6 Cedarville (14-6) will host No. 7 Legacy Christian (12-5) on Wednesday. The winner will advance to a district semifinal game on May 20. The other side of the bracket includes No. 4 Bradford (15-8), No. 13 Riverside (9-9) and No. 18 Tri-Village (5-12).

Division III

No. 14 Northeastern (10-12) will travel to No. 7 Anna (11-9) on Monday in a D-III Dayton North 1 first-round game. The winner will play either No. 10 Dayton Christian (10-11) or No. 12 Dixie (8-10) on Wednesday.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 18 Northwestern (4-16) will travel to No. 16 Milton-Union (7-14) on Monday. The winner will play No. 1 seed Versailles (18-4) on Wednesday.

In the North II bracket, No. 6 Greeneview (15-6), which also advanced to a D-III regional final game last season, will host No. 19 Preble Shawnee (3-14) on Monday. The winner will play No. 2 Miami East (16-3) on Wednesday. The other side of the bracket includes No. 4 Brookville (13-7), No. 11 Waynesville (7-9) and No. 13 Valley View (9-13).

Greenon is the No. 17 seed in the North III bracket. The Knights (4-18) will travel to No. 9 Indian Lake (10-9) on Monday. The winner will travel to No. 3 West Liberty-Salem (16-3) on Wednesday. The other side of the bracket includes No. 5 Arcanum (12-9), No. 8 Alter (8-6) and No. 15 National Trail (11-11).

The district semifinal for the North 1, 2 and 3 brackets will be held on Monday, May 20.

Division I

Springfield (8-15) earned the No. 15 seed in the D-I, Dayton North 2 bracket. The Wildcats will travel to Sidney (8-14) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. The winner will travel to third-seeded Vandalia Butler (19-6) at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

The district semifinal game will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. The other side of the bracket includes No. 2 Fairmont (19-3), No. 13 Fairborn (12-13) and No. 16 Wayne (7-15).