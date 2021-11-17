All-district football: Springfield standout earns player of the year honors

Springfield senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot is the Southwest District Division I football offensive player of the year as announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Smoot threw for 1,670 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for 595 yards and 17 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a share of the GWOC championship and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Mechanicsburg coach Kurt Forrest was named coach of the year in Division VI after leading the Indians to an unbeaten season, Ohio Heritage Conference championship and No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Joining Smoot on the Division I first team from Springfield are senior linemen Jokell Brown and Tywan January, junior linebacker Javian Norman and senior defensive back Delian Bradley.
First-team selections in Division IV are senior offensive lineman Noah Hill of Kenton Ridge, senior defensive lineman Cooper Strader of Graham and senior linebacker Zack Vanscoy of Graham.
First-team selections in Division V are Shawnee seniors Cain Gonzalez (offensive line), Kaden Moore (linebacker) and David Hawk (defensive back). Also on first team are juniors Zion Crowe (receiver) of Shawnee and Zack Stevens (linebacker) of Greenon.
First-team selections in Division VI are Mechanicsburg seniors Aaron Conley (quarterback), Adam Waller (offensive lineman), Levi Milledge (defensive lineman), Jake Hurst (linebacker) and Danny Mascadri (defensive back). First-teamers from Northeastern are junior quarterback Caden Houseman and junior defensive lineman Hunter Albright.
First team in Division VII goes to junior quarterback Ty Myers Jr. and senior receiver Ashton Young of Catholic Central, and sophomore defensive back Jonah Asebrook of Southeastern.
