All-district football: Springfield standout earns player of the year honors

Smoot threw for 1,670 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for 595 yards and 17 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a share of the GWOC championship and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Mechanicsburg coach Kurt Forrest was named coach of the year in Division VI after leading the Indians to an unbeaten season, Ohio Heritage Conference championship and No. 1 seed in the playoffs.