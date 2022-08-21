Wood paneling creates log home feel to Cape Cod-style home

The dining room has a cathedral ceiling and a ceiling fan, and the pine wood continues up onto the curved ceiling. There are two windows to allow natural light.

Connected to the dining room is the eat-in kitchen with sliding glass doors opening to the back yard.

The kitchen is beside the breakfast area and has newer stainless-steel appliances, including a French door refrigerator, range and dishwasher. There are solid-surface countertops and an island in the kitchen and a ceiling light fixture.

Connected to the dining room is the family room, which features beamed wood ceilings and carpeting covering the wood floors. A stone, wood-burning fireplace is a centerpiece of this room, and the pine wood walls and ceilings give this room a lodge feel. There is an exterior door from this room to the back of the home.

In back, a concrete patio opens from the eat-in kitchen. A pole barn on the property includes a separate apartment. The property also has 2 attached loafing sheds and a fenced garden area.

The main level has two bedrooms, both with French doors opening to the side deck/porch. These rooms are both carpeting (carpeting allowance given at closing) and have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. A full bath is on the main level with a double vanity, tub/shower combination, tile flooring and linen closet.

Carpeted stairs from the entry lead to the main bedroom suite and a large loft area that could be used as an office. These rooms are carpeted, and the main bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath. The loft has a ceiling fan and a railing overlooking the entry and formal dining room.

The main bedroom has pine wood walls and hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and sloped pine wood ceiling. Its bath features a jacuzzi tub, tile flooring and tile on some walls. Pine wood covers the sloped ceiling, and there is a wood vanity.

Behind the house is a concrete patio with doors leading to the family rooms and the sliding glass doors into the breakfast area.

The detached, four-car garage is oversized and has storage areas and an opener. There is also a pole barn on the property with a separate apartment inside, two attached loafing sheds and a fenced garden area.

The property includes a pond that could be restored with some investment. Sellers will pay for new roof and offer carpet allowance at closing.

12330 Stafford Road, New Carlisle

Price: $415,000

Directions: Take Ohio 235 to Stafford Road and turn left to address

Highlights: Cape Cod-style home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, about 2,250 sq. ft., 7.49-acre lot, pine wood flooring and walls throughout home, stainless appliances in kitchen, open concept dining, kitchen and breakfast area, family room with beams and stone, wood-burning fireplace, partially covered wrap-around porch, detached 4-car garage, pole barn with separate apartment, pond.

For more details

Diana Taylor

937-631-0362

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Dlynntaylor777@gmail.com