Updates enhance 2-story farmhouse on 3.3 acres

4667 Broadway Road, Springfield
This two-story, brick-and-vinyl farmhouse was originally built in 1911 and has been updated throughout. Listed for $229,000, the home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms plus a bonus room and bathroom in the garage.
The front of the home has a wrap-around porch leading to the front door. Inside the living room has refinished hardwood flooring and chair rail molding. The wood windows have shades.
Attached to the living room is the dining room with ceiling fan, wood paneling halfway up and a wood-burning stove surrounded by brick. This room has laminate flooring and crown molding. There is also a storage closet under the stairs, which lead to the second floor.
The kitchen is attached to the dining room and has solid-surface countertops, a newer double sink and faucet fixture, white cabinets and a brick backsplash on one wall. An an electric range is included in the sale.
An exterior door leads to the rear of the house. A laundry area is off the kitchen.
A breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the family room, and the same laminate flooring runs through into this room. It has a closet and a sliding door to the covered porch on one side of the house.
The first floor has a full bath with tub/shower combination, a newer vanity and wall cabinets, chair rail molding and pedestal sink. There is also a bedroom on the first floor with laminate flooring and a double closet.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and a second full bath. The entirety of this space has been newly carpeted. At the top of the stairs is an open area with built-in shelves and a paneled wall. Down a short hallway are the bedrooms with oversized closets and wood molding accents.
The upstairs bath has tile flooring, a walk-in shower with glass door, vessel sink and chair rail molding.
A large barn sits on the property, and there is a three-car, detached garage with openers and a bonus finished area that is carpeted. It has a ceiling fan and separate air conditioning unit, has a kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave and is connected to a full bath with walk-in shower. A concrete drive connects the garage to the road.
The 3-acre property features mature trees and open views of farm fields and pastures. It is in the Greenon Local School District.
Price: $229,000
Directions: I-70 to Dayton Springfield Road South. Left on S. Tecumseh, right on Broadway
Highlights: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, about 2,070 square feet, 3.3 acres, updated hardwood floors, wrap-around porch with access to home at several points, wood stove, upstairs bedrooms have multiple built-ins and large closets with newer neutral carpeting, large barn on property, 3-car detached garage with bonus finished area with kitchenette and additional full bath.
