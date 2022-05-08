Updates enhance 2-story farmhouse on 3.3 acres

The kitchen is attached to the dining room and has solid-surface countertops, a newer double sink and faucet fixture, white cabinets and a brick backsplash on one wall. An an electric range is included in the sale.

An exterior door leads to the rear of the house. A laundry area is off the kitchen.

A breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the family room, and the same laminate flooring runs through into this room. It has a closet and a sliding door to the covered porch on one side of the house.

The first floor has a full bath with tub/shower combination, a newer vanity and wall cabinets, chair rail molding and pedestal sink. There is also a bedroom on the first floor with laminate flooring and a double closet.

The 3.3-acre property also has a detached, 3-car garage, a large barn and views of pastures and farm fields.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a second full bath. The entirety of this space has been newly carpeted. At the top of the stairs is an open area with built-in shelves and a paneled wall. Down a short hallway are the bedrooms with oversized closets and wood molding accents.

The upstairs bath has tile flooring, a walk-in shower with glass door, vessel sink and chair rail molding.

A large barn sits on the property, and there is a three-car, detached garage with openers and a bonus finished area that is carpeted. It has a ceiling fan and separate air conditioning unit, has a kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave and is connected to a full bath with walk-in shower. A concrete drive connects the garage to the road.

The 3-acre property features mature trees and open views of farm fields and pastures. It is in the Greenon Local School District.

4667 Broadway Road Springfield

Price: $229,000

Directions: I-70 to Dayton Springfield Road South. Left on S. Tecumseh, right on Broadway

Highlights: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, about 2,070 square feet, 3.3 acres, updated hardwood floors, wrap-around porch with access to home at several points, wood stove, upstairs bedrooms have multiple built-ins and large closets with newer neutral carpeting, large barn on property, 3-car detached garage with bonus finished area with kitchenette and additional full bath.

For more details

Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta

Dunphy Real Estate, Inc.

937-767-2100

Sheila@dunphyrealstate.com