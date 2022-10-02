Updated 2-story features covered porch, upper balcony

Open to the dining room is the updated kitchen with tile flooring, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, updated solid-wood cabinetry and stainless appliances, including a gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

There is a decorative ceiling light, and some cabinets are open for decorative purposes.

Off the entry to the left is the sunken living room with a wood-burning fireplace with glass doors, white wood mantle and brick surround. The room also includes built-in bookshelves, a bay window facing the front of the house and original hardwood floors.

Down the hall is a first-floor bedroom and full bath. The bath has pedestal sink, a tub/shower combination and tile flooring. The bedroom is currently being used as an office and has refinished hardwood flooring, a decorative ceiling light and two windows with blinds.

Wood stairs off the entry lead to the second floor with three additional bedrooms and a full bath. Refinished hardwood flooring extends throughout the second level.

The largest bedroom has a decorative ceiling light, two walk-in closets and French doors leading to the second-floor covered balcony. The balcony extends across the front of the house and has tile flooring.

Two additional bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling lights. The second-level bath has been totally updated and remodeled and has a walk-in shower with glass doors and tile surround, new vanity with mirrored medicine cabinet and lighting above.

The unfinished area of the basement has a washer and dryer and plenty of storage place with a painted concrete floor. A finished section has a recreation room with vinyl-tile flooring. There is also an additional room that could be used as a bedroom with vinyl-tile flooring.

The dining rom doors open to a brick staircase leading to the paver patio, which extends over the back of the home. A wood privacy fence surrounds the large, tree lined back yard.

Updates to the home include a new roof and HVAC system in 2022 and kitchen appliances, privacy fence and replacement windows in 2021.

354 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield

Price: $329,900

Open house: Oct. 2, 1-2 p.m.

Directions: N. Fountain Blvd to N. Broadmoor Blvd.

Highlights: Vinyl-sided, updated two-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, about 1,880 sq. ft., .25-acre lot, covered front porch and covered balcony that extends across second level, one main-floor bedroom and bath, wood-burning fireplace with glass doors, newer stainless kitchen appliances and solid-wood cabinets, refinished hardwood floors throughout most of home, near downtown

For more details

Alison North

Gallery Homes Real Estate, LLC

937-206-2273

The937realtor@gmail.com