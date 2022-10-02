springfield-news-sun logo
X

Updated 2-story features covered porch, upper balcony

Homes
By Beth Anspach, Contributing Writer
17 minutes ago
4-bedroom home includes partially finished basement

Feature Home

354 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield

Originally built in 1945 this four-bedroom, vinyl-sided two-story has two southern-style balconies. Listed for $329,900, the home is in the Springfield Local School district about a mile and a half from downtown Springfield.

A concrete driveway leads to the attached, two-car garage. A cobblestone walkway leads to the front entry and covered concrete porch. The entry features refinished hardwood flooring and a decorative lighting fixture.

The entry leads back to the formal dining room, also with refinished hardwood floors, a decorative chandelier and French doors leading to the back yard.

Open to the dining room is the updated kitchen with tile flooring, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, updated solid-wood cabinetry and stainless appliances, including a gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

There is a decorative ceiling light, and some cabinets are open for decorative purposes.

Off the entry to the left is the sunken living room with a wood-burning fireplace with glass doors, white wood mantle and brick surround. The room also includes built-in bookshelves, a bay window facing the front of the house and original hardwood floors.

Down the hall is a first-floor bedroom and full bath. The bath has pedestal sink, a tub/shower combination and tile flooring. The bedroom is currently being used as an office and has refinished hardwood flooring, a decorative ceiling light and two windows with blinds.

Wood stairs off the entry lead to the second floor with three additional bedrooms and a full bath. Refinished hardwood flooring extends throughout the second level.

The largest bedroom has a decorative ceiling light, two walk-in closets and French doors leading to the second-floor covered balcony. The balcony extends across the front of the house and has tile flooring.

Two additional bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling lights. The second-level bath has been totally updated and remodeled and has a walk-in shower with glass doors and tile surround, new vanity with mirrored medicine cabinet and lighting above.

The unfinished area of the basement has a washer and dryer and plenty of storage place with a painted concrete floor. A finished section has a recreation room with vinyl-tile flooring. There is also an additional room that could be used as a bedroom with vinyl-tile flooring.

The dining rom doors open to a brick staircase leading to the paver patio, which extends over the back of the home. A wood privacy fence surrounds the large, tree lined back yard.

Updates to the home include a new roof and HVAC system in 2022 and kitchen appliances, privacy fence and replacement windows in 2021.

354 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield

Price: $329,900

Open house: Oct. 2, 1-2 p.m.

Directions: N. Fountain Blvd to N. Broadmoor Blvd.

Highlights: Vinyl-sided, updated two-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, about 1,880 sq. ft., .25-acre lot, covered front porch and covered balcony that extends across second level, one main-floor bedroom and bath, wood-burning fireplace with glass doors, newer stainless kitchen appliances and solid-wood cabinets, refinished hardwood floors throughout most of home, near downtown

For more details

Alison North

Gallery Homes Real Estate, LLC

937-206-2273

The937realtor@gmail.com

In Other News
1
Custom-built log home enjoys 4 wooded acres, creek
2
Farmhouse, barns, greenhouses included on 6 acres
3
Brick ranch with full basement set on 1.61 acres
4
Cape Cod-style home set on 9 acres with woods
5
Restored downtown mansion has 3 floors of living space

About the Author

Beth Anspach
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top