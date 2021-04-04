Two-story features original hardwood floors, built-ins

The decorative front door of this vinyl-sided two-story has a storm door and leads into a large living room with an original, decorative fireplace with dark wood mantel. The living room also features recessed lighting and a built-in bookcase beside the fireplace.

Connected to the living room to the left is a dining room with an arched doorway. This room features dark wood windows and a decorative chandelier. On the other side of the living room is a newer sunroom with carpet and wood window blinds.

The kitchen features cabinetry original to the house in excellent condition. There is a tile backsplash and solid-surface countertops. Appliances include a built-in dishwasher, range and refrigerator. A coffee bar has been added to the kitchen with lower and upper cabinets.

Off the kitchen is a laundry room with stackable washer and dryer. This room also has an exterior door and window – both of which have stained glass.

Rounding out the main level are two large bedrooms with original hardwood floors. There is also an updated full bath with a tiled tub and shower under an arched ceiling.

Upstairs is an oversized main bedroom with original hardwood floors. The bath features a jetted tub under another archway with recessed lighting and built-in shelves. There is a second bedroom upstairs currently being used as a walk-in closet.

The home sits on a third-acre lot and there are several outdoor spaces, including a stamped concrete patio in back with a firepit. There is a wood privacy fence with an arched wood arbor feature over the gate. There is also a raised garden bed area with room for plants of all types.

There is an attached, two-car garage with opener as well as a full, unfinished basement. The home has central air and natural gas heat as well as public water and sewer.

605 S Tanglewood Drive Springfield

Price: $189,900

Directions: Ohio 41 to N on St Paris Pike to left on S Tanglewood

Highlights: About 1,910 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 1 full, 1 half bath, main bedroom suite and additional bedroom on second floor; two bedrooms on first floor; original hardwood in excellent condition throughout the home; several outdoor spaces including a covered front porch and stamped concrete patio, wood privacy fence and 2-car garage.

For more details

Brent Parke

Real Estate II, Inc.

Brent@realestate2.com

937-206-5173

https://www.realestate2.com/