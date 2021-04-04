Two-story features original hardwood floors, built-ins

FEATURE HOME
605 S. Tanglewood Drive, Springfield
Built in 1931, this home features original hardwood flooring throughout as well as architectural details like built-ins and archways. Offering about 1,910 square feet of living space, the home has four bedrooms and two baths.
It is located in the Hills and Dales neighborhood in the Springfield School District.
The front of the house has a covered front porch that extends almost the entire width of the home. The porch has a concrete floor, and a wooden deck with railing is attached at the end, extending the outdoor space farther.
The decorative front door of this vinyl-sided two-story has a storm door and leads into a large living room with an original, decorative fireplace with dark wood mantel. The living room also features recessed lighting and a built-in bookcase beside the fireplace.
Connected to the living room to the left is a dining room with an arched doorway. This room features dark wood windows and a decorative chandelier. On the other side of the living room is a newer sunroom with carpet and wood window blinds.
The kitchen features cabinetry original to the house in excellent condition. There is a tile backsplash and solid-surface countertops. Appliances include a built-in dishwasher, range and refrigerator. A coffee bar has been added to the kitchen with lower and upper cabinets.
Off the kitchen is a laundry room with stackable washer and dryer. This room also has an exterior door and window – both of which have stained glass.
Rounding out the main level are two large bedrooms with original hardwood floors. There is also an updated full bath with a tiled tub and shower under an arched ceiling.
Upstairs is an oversized main bedroom with original hardwood floors. The bath features a jetted tub under another archway with recessed lighting and built-in shelves. There is a second bedroom upstairs currently being used as a walk-in closet.
The home sits on a third-acre lot and there are several outdoor spaces, including a stamped concrete patio in back with a firepit. There is a wood privacy fence with an arched wood arbor feature over the gate. There is also a raised garden bed area with room for plants of all types.
There is an attached, two-car garage with opener as well as a full, unfinished basement. The home has central air and natural gas heat as well as public water and sewer.
Price: $189,900
Directions: Ohio 41 to N on St Paris Pike to left on S Tanglewood
Highlights: About 1,910 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 1 full, 1 half bath, main bedroom suite and additional bedroom on second floor; two bedrooms on first floor; original hardwood in excellent condition throughout the home; several outdoor spaces including a covered front porch and stamped concrete patio, wood privacy fence and 2-car garage.
For more details
Brent Parke
Real Estate II, Inc.
937-206-5173