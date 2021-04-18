X

Set on 35 acres, brick 2-story includes walk-out lower level

Built in 2004, this brick 2-story home is set on 35.12 acres. The home features 5 bedrooms and offers about 6,230 sq. ft. of living space. It includes a finished, walk-out lower level. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Built in 2004, this brick 2-story home is set on 35.12 acres. The home features 5 bedrooms and offers about 6,230 sq. ft. of living space. It includes a finished, walk-out lower level. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Homes | 1 hour ago
By Beth Anspach, Contributing Writer
Pond, wrap-around porch, barn, multiple garages among features

House feature

4350 Ballentine Pike, Springfield

Built in 2004, this brick two-story home is set on 35.12 acres in Springfield in the Northwestern School district. The home features five bedrooms, four and a half baths and offers about 6,230 square feet of living space.

The home’s exterior features a wrap-around porch with pillars and brick front walk. The front door opens to an entry way with hardwood floors, wood crown and base moldings.

The entry leads to a sunken living room on the right, which features a see-through, wood-burning fireplace with a wood mantel. The room also is carpeted and has base and crown moldings and a ceiling fan.

A hall beside the great room leads to the dining room and adjacent kitchen, both featuring hardwood floors and wood moldings. The dining room has two walls of windows, a chandelier and the see-through fireplace from the living room. The fireplace here has a reclaimed wood mantel and tile hearth.

The kitchen has updated cabinetry, a double farmhouse sink with several large windows overlooking the back yard. There is also granite countertops, a bar and an island with a bar sink. Appliances include a gas range with double ovens, stainless dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a tile backsplash beneath cabinets over the range. A large microwave is built in, and there is a pantry.

This room also features wood moldings, recessed lighting and pendant lighting over the island. A built-in planning desk with shelves completes the kitchen.

The kitchen steps down into an large flex area with a second refrigerator and room for extra storage. This tile floored area features an oversized utility sink. There is also a first-floor laundry area with built-in cabinets.

To the left of the entry is an office/flex room with three windows. This area is currently being used as a playroom but could also be a den. There is also a half bath on this level.

The 35-acre property is wooded with a large back yard and natural swimming pond. There is also a large area of farmland. An attached, 2-car garage and a detached, 3-car garage and barn are also features. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The 35-acre property is wooded with a large back yard and natural swimming pond. There is also a large area of farmland. An attached, 2-car garage and a detached, 3-car garage and barn are also features. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The first-floor main bedroom suite has several windows overlooking the front yard. There is a walk-in closet with shelving. The suite’s bath features a double vanity, tile flooring, a walk-in shower and garden tub with wood surround.

The home includes a mud room/entry off the garage with storage and hooks for coats. This room also features hardwood flooring.

A hardwood staircase leads to the second floor and additional bedrooms. The largest of these is currently being used as an entertainment area/music room and is large enough for a full-size piano, couches, shelving and an entertainment center. Large windows provide a bright, open look.

All bedrooms have their own walk-in closets and wood trim. They are carpeted and include ceiling fans. There are also two additional full baths on the second level with double sinks and vanities.

The finished, walk-out basement offers a recreation room with laminate floors and recessed lighting with a door opening to the back yard. There is a stone-accented bar with a full-size refrigerator and sink. This second kitchen area has solid-surface countertops and built-in cabinets.

Another full bath is off the kitchen area with a walk-in shower. There is a sliding barn door that closes off the bedroom/bathroom area from the room. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and wood trim and there is another half bath on this level.

This property includes a natural swimming pond with slide and waterfall, an outdoor area with stone pavers and a firepit, a wood deck leading to the pond and a wood pergola covering an outdoor seating area.

The home has an attached, two-car garage and a detached barn with an additional three-car garage and a storage area. The 35 acres includes farmland and a yard with room for a garden.

There are two geothermal HVAC systems, and the property also has a well and an on-demand water heater.

4350 Ballentine Pike, Springfield

Price: $899,900

Directions: Take Saint Paris Pike/Lawrenceville Drive to north on Ballentine Pike, drive is on the right.,

Highlights: 35.12 acres, about 6,230 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, hardwood flooring, wood-burning see-through fireplace, dual geothermal HVAC systems, gas range, on-demand water heater, wooded lot with farmland, solid-wood trim and features throughout, natural swim pond and outdoor area with pavers

For more details

Levi Myers

Coldwell Banker Realty - Northwest Regional

levi.myers@kingthompson.com

Phone: 614-601-1851

http://levimyers.cbintouch.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.