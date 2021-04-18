Set on 35 acres, brick 2-story includes walk-out lower level

House feature
4350 Ballentine Pike, Springfield
Built in 2004, this brick two-story home is set on 35.12 acres in Springfield in the Northwestern School district. The home features five bedrooms, four and a half baths and offers about 6,230 square feet of living space.
The home’s exterior features a wrap-around porch with pillars and brick front walk. The front door opens to an entry way with hardwood floors, wood crown and base moldings.
The entry leads to a sunken living room on the right, which features a see-through, wood-burning fireplace with a wood mantel. The room also is carpeted and has base and crown moldings and a ceiling fan.
A hall beside the great room leads to the dining room and adjacent kitchen, both featuring hardwood floors and wood moldings. The dining room has two walls of windows, a chandelier and the see-through fireplace from the living room. The fireplace here has a reclaimed wood mantel and tile hearth.
The kitchen has updated cabinetry, a double farmhouse sink with several large windows overlooking the back yard. There is also granite countertops, a bar and an island with a bar sink. Appliances include a gas range with double ovens, stainless dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a tile backsplash beneath cabinets over the range. A large microwave is built in, and there is a pantry.
This room also features wood moldings, recessed lighting and pendant lighting over the island. A built-in planning desk with shelves completes the kitchen.
The kitchen steps down into an large flex area with a second refrigerator and room for extra storage. This tile floored area features an oversized utility sink. There is also a first-floor laundry area with built-in cabinets.
To the left of the entry is an office/flex room with three windows. This area is currently being used as a playroom but could also be a den. There is also a half bath on this level.
The first-floor main bedroom suite has several windows overlooking the front yard. There is a walk-in closet with shelving. The suite’s bath features a double vanity, tile flooring, a walk-in shower and garden tub with wood surround.
The home includes a mud room/entry off the garage with storage and hooks for coats. This room also features hardwood flooring.
A hardwood staircase leads to the second floor and additional bedrooms. The largest of these is currently being used as an entertainment area/music room and is large enough for a full-size piano, couches, shelving and an entertainment center. Large windows provide a bright, open look.
All bedrooms have their own walk-in closets and wood trim. They are carpeted and include ceiling fans. There are also two additional full baths on the second level with double sinks and vanities.
The finished, walk-out basement offers a recreation room with laminate floors and recessed lighting with a door opening to the back yard. There is a stone-accented bar with a full-size refrigerator and sink. This second kitchen area has solid-surface countertops and built-in cabinets.
Another full bath is off the kitchen area with a walk-in shower. There is a sliding barn door that closes off the bedroom/bathroom area from the room. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and wood trim and there is another half bath on this level.
This property includes a natural swimming pond with slide and waterfall, an outdoor area with stone pavers and a firepit, a wood deck leading to the pond and a wood pergola covering an outdoor seating area.
The home has an attached, two-car garage and a detached barn with an additional three-car garage and a storage area. The 35 acres includes farmland and a yard with room for a garden.
There are two geothermal HVAC systems, and the property also has a well and an on-demand water heater.
Price: $899,900
Directions: Take Saint Paris Pike/Lawrenceville Drive to north on Ballentine Pike, drive is on the right.,
Highlights: 35.12 acres, about 6,230 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, hardwood flooring, wood-burning see-through fireplace, dual geothermal HVAC systems, gas range, on-demand water heater, wooded lot with farmland, solid-wood trim and features throughout, natural swim pond and outdoor area with pavers
For more details
Levi Myers
Coldwell Banker Realty - Northwest Regional
Phone: 614-601-1851