Set on 35 acres, brick 2-story includes walk-out lower level

A hall beside the great room leads to the dining room and adjacent kitchen, both featuring hardwood floors and wood moldings. The dining room has two walls of windows, a chandelier and the see-through fireplace from the living room. The fireplace here has a reclaimed wood mantel and tile hearth.

The kitchen has updated cabinetry, a double farmhouse sink with several large windows overlooking the back yard. There is also granite countertops, a bar and an island with a bar sink. Appliances include a gas range with double ovens, stainless dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a tile backsplash beneath cabinets over the range. A large microwave is built in, and there is a pantry.

This room also features wood moldings, recessed lighting and pendant lighting over the island. A built-in planning desk with shelves completes the kitchen.

The kitchen steps down into an large flex area with a second refrigerator and room for extra storage. This tile floored area features an oversized utility sink. There is also a first-floor laundry area with built-in cabinets.

To the left of the entry is an office/flex room with three windows. This area is currently being used as a playroom but could also be a den. There is also a half bath on this level.

The 35-acre property is wooded with a large back yard and natural swimming pond. There is also a large area of farmland. An attached, 2-car garage and a detached, 3-car garage and barn are also features. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The first-floor main bedroom suite has several windows overlooking the front yard. There is a walk-in closet with shelving. The suite’s bath features a double vanity, tile flooring, a walk-in shower and garden tub with wood surround.

The home includes a mud room/entry off the garage with storage and hooks for coats. This room also features hardwood flooring.

A hardwood staircase leads to the second floor and additional bedrooms. The largest of these is currently being used as an entertainment area/music room and is large enough for a full-size piano, couches, shelving and an entertainment center. Large windows provide a bright, open look.

All bedrooms have their own walk-in closets and wood trim. They are carpeted and include ceiling fans. There are also two additional full baths on the second level with double sinks and vanities.

The finished, walk-out basement offers a recreation room with laminate floors and recessed lighting with a door opening to the back yard. There is a stone-accented bar with a full-size refrigerator and sink. This second kitchen area has solid-surface countertops and built-in cabinets.

Another full bath is off the kitchen area with a walk-in shower. There is a sliding barn door that closes off the bedroom/bathroom area from the room. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and wood trim and there is another half bath on this level.

This property includes a natural swimming pond with slide and waterfall, an outdoor area with stone pavers and a firepit, a wood deck leading to the pond and a wood pergola covering an outdoor seating area.

The home has an attached, two-car garage and a detached barn with an additional three-car garage and a storage area. The 35 acres includes farmland and a yard with room for a garden.

There are two geothermal HVAC systems, and the property also has a well and an on-demand water heater.

4350 Ballentine Pike, Springfield

Price: $899,900

Directions: Take Saint Paris Pike/Lawrenceville Drive to north on Ballentine Pike, drive is on the right.,

Highlights: 35.12 acres, about 6,230 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, hardwood flooring, wood-burning see-through fireplace, dual geothermal HVAC systems, gas range, on-demand water heater, wooded lot with farmland, solid-wood trim and features throughout, natural swim pond and outdoor area with pavers

For more details

Levi Myers

Coldwell Banker Realty - Northwest Regional

levi.myers@kingthompson.com

Phone: 614-601-1851

http://levimyers.cbintouch.com/