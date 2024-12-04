Local real estate: Newer 2-story in Springfield has four bedrooms, breakfast nook and more

Inside the entry has hardwood flooring and a decorative ceiling light. To the right is a hallway with guest closets, multiple ceiling lights and a door leading to the garage. There is also a half bath off this hallway with pedestal sink and hardwood flooring. A first-floor laundry room has wood flooring and cabinets.

The entry steps back to the living room with neutral carpeting, ceiling fan and stone gas fireplace with rough hewn wood mantel. The living room is open to the kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and pendant lighting over the island/breakfast bar. There are granite countertops and stainless appliances, including a French door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range.

There is also a separate pantry and a breakfast nook with decorative chandelier and sliding glass doors leading out to the back yard and patio.

Carpeted steps lead to the second level. Neutral carpeting extends throughout the second level bedrooms. The primary bedroom suite has a ceiling fan and neutral window coverings. The ensuite bathroom has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a double vanity and a tub shower combination. There is also a walk-in closet with neutral carpeting.

Three additional bedrooms (one currently being used as an office) have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a shared full bathroom with vanity and tub/shower combination and luxury vinyl tile flooring.

The newly finished basement has neutral carpeting and a family room with recessed lighting. There is also unfinished space for storage and roughed in plumbing for an additional bathroom.

The rear of the home has an extended concrete patio with wooden pergola and woodburning firepit area. The rear of the lot is lined with trees with privacy and there is a yard building for storage.

MORE DETAILS

Address: 244 Saddlebrook Run, Springfield

Size: 1,862 square feet on a .22-acre lot; Four bedrooms, two- and one-half bathrooms

Price: $363,000

More info: David Guyton, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-360-3001, david.guyton@glasshouserealty.com