Remodeled farmhouse features numerous updates

To the right of the entry is a formal dining room with decorative lighting. Connected to the dining area is a completely rehabbed farmhouse kitchen with white cabinets, new stainless-steel dishwasher, microwave, range and side-by-side refrigerator. The kitchen also features granite countertops, a double stainless sink and decorative-tile backsplash on one side.

Connected to the kitchen is an oversized great room with ceiling lighting and high-end wood flooring in the popular farmhouse color variations. There is a short staircase in this room leading to the garage.

Across the open front room is a half bath with new vanity and sink, fixtures, lighting and mirror. Next to the bath is an unfinished HVAC room with a connected, new walk-in shower.

The first floor also features a main bedroom suite with the same wood flooring as the great room and a decorative farmhouse ceiling fixture. There is also a walk-in closet in this room.

The same decorative tile used throughout the home is at the bottom of the wood stairs leading to the second level. At the top of the stairs is an open sitting area with new wood flooring, decorative wall lighting fixtures and an attached full bath.

There is an exterior door in this room that leads to the back catwalk deck to the rear of the house.

The bath has vinyl plank flooring, a vanity with granite top and new sink and fixtures, decorative-tile backsplash and built-in cabinetry. There is also a new toilet and tub/shower combination with new fixtures.

Another bedroom is down the hall from the open area and features the same new wood flooring, ceiling beams and wood ceiling. There is also a walk-in closet with double doors in this room.

A catwalk with metal railings leads to the two additional bedrooms, both with new wood flooring, walk-in closets and wood-beamed ceilings.

The second floor also features an additional full bath with vinyl plank flooring, a separate room for the toilet, a new shower/tub combination, new vanity with granite top, new mirror and lighting fixture.

The oversized garage has an exterior door leading to the front yard. There is a new catwalk-style deck leading to the partially wooded backyard. The home also has been professionally landscaped, has a new garage door, water softener, well pressure tank and electric water heater.

242 Meadow Lane Springfield

Price: $325,000

Directions: E. High St. to Meadow Lane

Highlights: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,620 square feet, .44 acres, total remodel with new flooring, windows, doors, fresh paint, bedroom redesign and new kitchen appliances, main-floor bedroom and three upper-level bedrooms, woodburning fireplace, wooded backyard, decorative tile, vinyl plank and wood flooring throughout, attached, 2-car garage

