Remodeled brick Colonial-style 2-story set on 1.75 acres

The front entry way and the entire first floor have refinished wood floors. There are double closets off the entry and a curved staircase leading upstairs.

To the right of the entry is a formal dining room with painted wainscotting halfway up and a lighted ceiling fan. The dining room is open to the kitchen and breakfast area.

To the left of the entry is the sunken living room with a gas fireplace surrounded by painted wood and with a wood mantle. This room also has a lighted ceiling fan. Step up from the living room to the family room, which has a second gas fireplace with wood surround. There is also a lighted ceiling fan, a bay window overlooking the back yard and an exterior door. A built-in bookcase also graces this room.

Step through to the completely updated kitchen with granite countertops, copper backsplash and a copper farmhouse sink, gas range with double ovens, stainless range hood, pot filler, dishwasher, French door refrigerator and colonial-style off white cabinetry, including a pantry cabinet. There is a lighted ceiling fan and recessed ceiling lights.

Combined Shape Caption The rear of the home has a concrete curved patio extending across most of the back with a hot tub, a traditional cellar door that opens to the unfinished basement. Behind the home is also an above-ground pool built into a small hill. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The rear of the home has a concrete curved patio extending across most of the back with a hot tub, a traditional cellar door that opens to the unfinished basement. Behind the home is also an above-ground pool built into a small hill. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The kitchen also has an island in the breakfast area, also with granite top, which serves as a breakfast bar. There is a decorative lighting fixture over the bar.

Next to the kitchen is a mud/laundry room with cabinets and an exterior door, with dog door, leading to the back yard. A first-floor office has a ceiling fan and could also be used as a bedroom. There is a full bathroom on the first level with tub/shower combination and updated vanity.

The carpeted curved staircase off the entry leads to the second floor with four bedrooms and two full baths. There is a decorative light fixture in the two-story entry lighting the stairs.

The entire second floor is newly carpeted. The main bedroom suite has a lighted ceiling fan and corner windows overlooking the wooded back and side yards. There is a closet with barn door, and closet organizer in the bathroom. The ensuite bath has luxury vinyl tile, recessed lighting, a double vanity, free-standing bathtub and a walk-in shower with glass surround.

The three additional bedrooms on the second floor all have lighted ceiling fans and closets covered by sliding barn doors. The full bath is Jack-and-Jill style with doorways to two of the bedrooms, The bath has a double vanity with vessel sinks, a garden tub/shower combination with surround and luxury vinyl tile.

The unfinished basement has a laundry sink, some shelving and room for storage. The basement opens out to the backyard through traditional cellar doors.

The back of the home features a circular concrete patio that extends across more than half of the home. There is a hot tub and steps up to the family room. The patio overlooks the backyard, which has two storage sheds and an above-ground pool, set into a small hill.

930 Moorlands Drive, Springfield

Price: $499,900

Directions: I-70 to south on Springfield Xenia Road. Left on W. Possum Road. Left on Moorlands Drive

Highlights: all-brick 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, about 3,010 sq. ft., 1.75 acres, refinished hardwood floors throughout first floor, remodeled kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, new cabinets and farmhouse copper sink, first-floor office could be fifth bedroom, laundry room/mud room, curved, carpeted staircase to second floor, open, tree-lined backyard with above-ground pool and concrete back patio with hot tub, covered front porch with tall pillars, 2-car attached garage

For more details

Justen Fain

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-206-6836

Justen76@gmail.com