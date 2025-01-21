Real estate: Remodeled Moorefield Twp. ranch has barn on property

The front entry is covered and has stone accents and a glass storm door. Inside the entry has new hardwood flooring, a guest closet and recessed lighting. It is open to the living room on the right, which is sunken and also has recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. There is a woodburning fireplace with stove insert and a brick hearth and wood mantel. It is open to the newly remodeled kitchen.

The kitchen has all new white cabinets, granite countertops and backsplash, recessed lighting and an island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Appliances include a microwave and dishwasher. There is an exterior door off the kitchen that leads to the back deck.

A hallway with hardwood flooring leads off the kitchen to the three bedrooms. The primary bedroom suite has hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. It has an exterior door leading to the concrete patio and pergola. There are two closets, including one oversized with bifold doors. The ensuite bathroom has a tub/shower combination, tile flooring, and a new rustic style wood vanity.

The second and third bedrooms both have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. One has double bi-fold closets. There is a shared full bathroom off the hallway with tile flooring, a walk-in tile shower and new vanity.

The stairs off the kitchen lead down to the finished basement. It has a family room with a woodburning fireplace with stove insert, brick accent wall and hearth, recessed lighting and hardwood flooring. There is a closet and tile flooring off this room leads to an additional room with tile flooring and doors walking out to the back yard. This room also has a ceiling fan.

The basement also has a full bathroom with tile flooring, recessed lighting, a walk-in shower with glass doors and a new vanity. There is also a laundry room with tile flooring, wood cabinets, and a utility sink.

The rear of the home has an elevated wood deck with railings and a covered concrete patio. The basement walks out to the concrete driveway that leads to the garage doors. The rear yard is fenced with chain link. There is a barn on the property with a covered side porch and two levels and some partially finished places. There is a half bathroom in the barn a two garage doors on the main level.

Price: $429,900

More info: Cassandra Solomon, Coldwell Banker Heritage Springfield 937-405-5677, themrssolo16@gmail.com