Ranch on wooded, 2-acre lot has attached, detached garages

The 3-bedroom ranch includes about 2,370 sq. ft. of living space, include a finished basement with a recreation room and full kitchen. A concrete driveway leads to a 2-car, detached and a 2-car, attached garage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY BETH ANSPACH
Homes
By Beth Anspach, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Lower level includes recreation room, full kitchen

Feature Home

281 California Ave., Springfield

This brick-and-vinyl sided ranch home sits on a mostly wooded, 2-acre lot in the Spinning Homestead subdivision. Originally built in 2001, the home is listed for $465,000 and features a two-car, attached and newer two-car, detached garage.

The concrete drive leads to both garages, and the front of the home has a covered porch. The front door has a decorative oval glass insert and two sidelights.

Inside, the entry way has laminate flooring and a decorative light fixture. To the right is a carpeted living room/home office with a picture window and ceiling fan. This room also has wood French doors. Off the entry on the other side is a hallway that leads to the bedrooms and laundry room with tile flooring.

The kitchen has laminate flooring, recessed lighting in the ceiling and a ceiling fan over the breakfast/dining area. There is also a breakfast bar, wood cabinets and an island. Appliances include a double-door refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher.

It has solid-surface countertops and wood moldings around the pantry and entry doors. A formal dining room features wood moldings and a decorative lighting fixture.

Overlooking the back yard is a family room with cathedral ceiling and gas, brick fireplace. A ceiling fan and recessed lighting are in this room as well as laminate flooring.

The main bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling and ceiling fan. The bath includes tile flooring, a double vanity and a linen closet. There is a tiled walk-in shower with an octagonal window and stone-look floor.

The other two bedrooms also have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans as well as bifold door closets. There is another bath near the bedrooms.

A wood railing off the carpeted hallway leads to stairs to the finished basement. The finished space is fully carpeted. There is a full kitchen in this area with tile flooring, cabinets with solid-surface tops, a stainless-steel refrigerator with French doors, a range and a dishwasher. There is a half bath in the basement and additional unfinished storage space.

The back yard is mostly wooded with views from the paver patio and deck. The deck is surrounded by a brick half wall with heavy landscaping beyond, including a fishpond. The deck leads to an enclosed porch area. The home also features an underground dog fence and an oversized lawn building/shed.

The home is in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District.

281 California Ave. Springfield

Price: $465,000

Directions: N. Bird Road to Mallard, to California Avenue

Highlights: Brick-and-vinyl ranch, 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, about 2,370 square feet of living space, gas fireplace, great room and enclosed patio, wooded 2-acre lot, finished basement with rec room and full kitchen, newer detached 2-car garage, attached, 2-car garage, heat pump new in 2019

For more details

James E. Roediger

Coldwell Banker Heritage

james.roediger@coldwellbanker.com

937-206-1554

