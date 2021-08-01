Ranch home on 5 acres includes 4-stall horse barn

The entry leads back to the kitchen with wood cabinets, updated stainless-steel appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range. The kitchen also features an island, solid-surface countertops, a sliding glass door leading to the back patio and low-pile carpeting.

A breakfast area attached to the kitchen also features carpeting, a ceiling fan and double windows with a window air-conditioning unit.

A concrete patio is off the kitchen in the back yard, and there is a brick firepit as well. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

There are three carpeted bedrooms, all with large closets. One bedroom has a window air-conditioning unit. The full bathroom is connected to one bedroom and has a large vanity with lighting and a tub/shower combination. The bath also has a tile floor and tile tub surround. There is also a half bath with tile flooring, vanity and extra storage cabinets off the hallway.

A concrete patio is off the kitchen in the back yard, and there is a brick firepit in the back yard as well.

The home also features a laundry/mud room off the kitchen, a four-stall horse barn with electric and water and a fenced pasture. Updates include a water pressure tank in 2018, electric horse fencing in 2017, dishwasher in 2016, window air-conditioning units in 2016, water softener in 2015 and chimney liner in 2013.

6860 Johnson Road, Springfield

Price: $330,000

Open house: Aug. 1, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: I-75 N to exit 54B to merge onto Ohio 4 toward Springfield. Merge onto WR-4 N toward Columbus. Take exit for Enon. Left onto Enon Rd. to New Carlisle Pk. Right onto Folk Ream Rd. Left onto Johnson Rd.

Highlights: Brick-and-aluminum ranch home, about 1,420 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room with carpeting and woodburning stove insert, covered front porch, back patio, detached, 2-car garage, stainless appliances and laminate counters in kitchen, 4-stall horse barn on 5 acres and run-in shelter, fully fenced

For more details

Connie Wellinghoff

Irongate Realtors, Inc.

937-271-5200

connie.wellinghoff@irongaterealtors.com