Local real estate: Custom Springfield ranch has unique floor plan

The custom ranch has a unique floorplan and a winding gravel driveway that connects the road to the property and there is a gate at the end of the drive.

33 minutes ago
This custom ranch home, originally built in 1966, has a unique floorplan with walk out lower level and sits on nearly three acres in Springfield. It is at 1831 Fairfield Pike and is in the Clark-Shawnee school district.

A gravel driveway winds through the property and connects to a concrete driveway that leads to the two-car attached garage. There is an automatic gate at the end entrance to the property. A concrete walkway leads to the covered entry, which has double doors covered by two glass storm doors. There is a sidelight on either side of the door.

The foyer inside has tile flooring and a beamed ceiling with a ceiling fan and decorative light fixture. To the right is a wood accent wall and the entry overlooks the lower level and has a spiral staircase with iron railings.

To the left of the entry is a living room with wood flooring. It has a vaulted ceiling with a beam, a fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to a raised deck. An opening overlooks the lower level and has doors that can be closed.

The main floor also has a bedroom with vaulted beamed ceiling, neutral carpeting and sliding glass doors opening to the outside deck. An ensuite bathroom has laminate flooring, an oversized wood vanity and walk in shower with tile and a glass door. A second vanity is in the connecting room and there is a decorative chandelier on the ceiling.

There is another bedroom on the right side of the entry that has a vaulted beamed ceiling and neutral carpeting. The third and fourth bedroom both have neutral carpeting, and one has an ensuite bath with wood vanity and tub shower combination with glass doors as well as laminate flooring. One bedroom has private steps leading down to the lower level.

There is a catwalk with carpeting on this level that overlooks the lower level and has built-in bookcases along one wall.

The lower level has open family and sitting rooms. The sitting room has tile flooring and a brick half wall. The family room has wood flooring, a vaulted ceiling with beams and a decorative chandelier. A second chandelier hangs over a dining area. There is a brick woodburning fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel and wood storage with doors. An exterior door opens to the rear yard.

Open to the family and dining rooms is the kitchen. It has carpeting and laminate flooring. There are wood cabinets and solid surface countertops, two sinks and appliances including a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. An opening overlooks the dining and family rooms. Off the kitchen is a full bathroom with vanity and tub/shower combination and laminate flooring.

There is an unfinished basement area with built-in shelving, a utility sink and laundry area in a separate room with more storage shelving.

The rear of the home has a wood wrap around elevated deck with railings. A door on one side of the interior catwalk also opens onto the deck. There are expansive views of the property that has additional parcels available. The yard has a shed and mature trees and woods surrounding the home.

Price: $750,000

More info: Tamara Comer, Coldwell Banker Heritage-Springfield, 937-536-6411, tamara.comer@gmail.com

The rear of the home has a wrap around wood deck with railings and a walk out from the family room.

The open concept dining and family rooms have hardwood flooring, vaulted beamed ceiling and a brick woodburning fireplace with raised hearth and wood storage.

The main level living room has laminate flooring, a vaulted ceiling and decorative fireplace. This room also opens to the wrap around wood deck.

The home has unique features, including this spiral staircase that connects the main level to the lower level. There is also a catwalk with built in bookcases.

There is an automatic gate at the entrance to the property.

