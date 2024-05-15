Local real estate: Custom-built estate offers luxury, tranquility

A concrete walk winds through the front yard to the grand entry, flanked by stone, which extends across the front of the home. The stone entry is covered and there are double wood front doors with etched glass inserts. It is surrounded by dual sidelights and a transom window.

Inside, the two-story entry has wood floors and an open catwalk with wood banisters and railings. The entryway ceiling is wood planks with a decorative chandelier. There are decorative stained-glass windows above the front door on the second level. The entry way also has a double coat closet and a plant shelf on the second level.

Through wood pillars is the two-story great room with wood floors and beamed and wood ceiling. The centerpiece is the custom river rock woodburning fireplace that extends to the second level. There are two custom chandeliers in the great room and two levels of windows flanking the fireplace. This room also has wood trim and wall sconces.

Open to the great room is the dining room with wood flooring, a punched tin ceiling and crown molding and a decorative Tiffany light. This room has wood-paneled walls and overlooks the inground pool. There are two built-in hutch cabinets with stained-glass doors.

The chef’s kitchen is open to the dining room and also has a punched tin ceiling and crown moldings. There are wood floors with ceramic-tile insets and recessed lighting. Appliances include a commercial gas range, two dishwashers and a sub-zero refrigerator. Custom wood cabinets include some with open shelving and an appliance garage. There are granite counters, a custom punched tin range hood, two islands, including one with a breakfast bar, and a second sink area.

Off the great room is a half bath with wood floors and black-and-gold pedestal sink and toilet. There is a playroom off the kitchen with tile floors, ceiling fan and French exterior doors leading out to the pool area. The first-floor laundry room has washer and dryer, built-in wood cabinets, tile floor and a closet.

The primary bedroom suite is on the first level off the kitchen. It has wood floors and vaulted ceilings with a decorative light fixture. The playroom also has a doorway to the primary bedroom. The suite has a sitting area with a woodburning fireplace with river rock surround and wood mantel. There is also recessed lighting throughout. There is a walk-in closet with a custom organizer system and wood flooring. The primary bathroom has a double vanity with custom floral sinks and gold fixtures. There is a garden jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with etched glass door; and the separate water closet has an additional floral pedestal sink and matching toilet.

A solid wood staircase leads to a landing and family room with wood-paneled walls, a woodburning fireplace, tile floors and vaulted ceilings with a painted European map. There is a custom bar with Tiffany lamps and a pool table with a lighting fixture above. There are built-in cabinets surrounding the fireplace and stained-glass windows on either side of the bar. There is a floor-to-ceiling custom mirror framed in wood with a granite shelf. Off this room is a half bath with tile flooring and wood vanity.

An additional set of wood stairs step up from the landing to the second level. Wood floors extend along the open catwalk area, and there are wall light sconces on pillars along this hallway. There are two bedrooms on this level, both with wood floors and double closets. One has a ceiling fan. There is a bathroom shared by both bedrooms with tile floors, a pedestal sink, walk-in tile shower with glass doors and garden tub. Stained-glass double doors lead to a cedar-lined storage closet with shelving and ceiling light.

There are wood stairs leading down from the great room to the finished basement. On the landing is a half bath with tile floors, a linen closet, built-in bench and wood vanity with tile top. The tile floors continue down to wood steps and another landing with an exterior door leading to the attached garage. The finished basement has two bedrooms, one with tile flooring and the other with neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. There is a recreation room with neutral carpeting and built-in cabinets and recessed lighting. There are also several unfinished spaces for additional storage.

The backyard oasis has an in-ground saltwater pool surrounded by concrete patios. There is a custom-stamped concrete patio that extends the length of one side of the pool. The pool is surrounded by a stone and metal fence with stone pillars and lighting fixtures. A covered patio with stone pillars, wood ceiling and a fan sits on one side of the pool. A wrought-iron gate opens to the remainder of the rear yard and a concrete walk leading back to the side-entry garage.

Inside the detached garage and office space is a concrete floor. There are three double garage doors with openers. The office space has multiple rooms, glass walls and a custom-painted floor. It has its own HVAC system separate from the main residence.

At one side of the property is a fenced pasture and a barn with horse stalls. Also part of the property is a spring-fed, stocked pond and acres of woods.

Facts:

235 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston, OH 45368

Four bedrooms, 2½ plus bathrooms

8,782 square feet

42.77-acre lot

Price: $1,900,000

Highlights: Custom estate home with river rock and cedar siding exterior, solid wood flooring throughout most of home, professional chef’s kitchen with gas range, two dishwashers and sub zero refrigerator, two-story great room with two-story woodburning fireplace surrounded with river rock, second-level landing billiards room with historic Brunswick bar and pool table, first-floor primary suite with sitting area and woodburning fireplace, ensuite bath with jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with custom glass door, two additional bedrooms and full bath on second level, wood ceilings and custom-stamped ceilings, play room off kitchen, first-floor laundry, three-car attached garage and detached garage with three double garage doors and commercial space attached, multiple HVAC systems, copper gutters and clay tile roof, in-ground saltwater pool, custom-stamped concrete patio, wrought-iron pool fence with stone pillars and covered patio with wood ceiling and fan, stained-glass details and decorative woodwork, stocked spring-fed pond, four-stall horse barn with tack room and pasture, partially wooded areas on property.

