Extensive remodeling enhances 2-story with 4 bedrooms

The main front door leads to an entryway with refinished, original hardwood flooring and tall ceilings. There is a set of solid-wood pocket doors to the right of the entry leading to the living room. This room has ceiling lights and decorative woodwork, including beams that extend over the doorways. This room also has an exterior door leading out to the front porch.

Separated by another set of pocket doors is an office space that could also be a family room with a decorative fireplace and solid-wood fireplace surround and mantle.

A formal dining room is connected to this room and has a decorative ceiling light, another decorative fireplace and a pass-through to the kitchen with doors. The pass-through area has built in shelving and an attached bottom hutch.

Caption The rear has two newer HV/AC systems and a concrete patio with French door leading inside to the kitchen. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption The rear has two newer HV/AC systems and a concrete patio with French door leading inside to the kitchen. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The remodeled kitchen has original moldings and trim painted white. There are also wood cabinets, stainless appliances, including a range, dishwasher and refrigerator, as well as a breakfast bar with deep stainless kitchen sink and a built-in corner table. French doors from the kitchen lead to the back yard.

Connected to the kitchen is a large room with an additional cabinet and brick accent wall. This room leads to the first-floor laundry room with washer and dryer included and an additional room. There is a full bathroom on the first floor with a new tub/shower combination, new vanity and medicine cabinet mirror. This entire area has newer laminate flooring.

The wood staircase is off the entryway and has a carpeted runner leading up to a landing and the second floor. The entire second floor has new, neutral carpet and the same original woodwork, including wide moldings around the doorways and windows. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet.

The main bedroom has bay windows, and there is another full bath on the upper level, including a tub shower/combination, laminate flooring, a vanity and medicine cabinet. There is a second stairway leading down to the kitchen.

The home’s cedar siding has been freshly painted, and there is an additional exterior door on the side. The home has two separate HV/AC systems with natural gas heating and a concrete patio in the rear off the kitchen. There is also attic access from the second floor.

4 W. Pike St., Christiansburg

Price: $279,900

Directions: Ohio 235 to Ohio 55 to Pike Street

Highlights: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, about 2,605 sq. ft., .17 acres, original woodwork and floor freshly refinished, newly painted cedar siding, two decorative fireplaces with woodwork, interior pocket doors, walk-in closets, new neutral carpet on second floor, two staircases, updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, first-floor laundry with washer and dryer included, full covered front porch.

For more details

Team Horne-Bowen

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-390-6000

Horne@yourhomesold.com

Yourhomesold.com