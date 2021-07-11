End-unit condo has 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor

Feature Home
2441 Red Coach Drive, Springfield
This three-bedroom, one- and one-half bath condo features fresh paint and updates. Originally built in 1972, the end-unit condo, with its metal siding and brick exterior, is in the Springfield School District and listed for $125,000.
A concrete walk leads to the front door, which is covered with a storm door. The entry way has tile flooring, a coat closet and opens to the living room. Newer laminate flooring extends throughout most of the home, which offers about 1,670 square feet of living space.
The living room is open to the dining area, which features two large windows, a chandelier and white-painted molding and trim.
The kitchen features white cabinetry, laminate flooring, solid-surface countertops, white-tile backsplash and a double stainless sink with disposal. The kitchen has a built-in dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range. A laundry room with washer and dryer and vinyl flooring and a half bath with laminate flooring are also on the first level.
Off the entrance are carpeted steps to the upper level and three bedrooms. The main bedroom has a walk-in and two standard closets. Laminate flooring covers most of the upper level, with the exception of the smaller of the three bedrooms, which is carpeted.
There is a linen closet on this level and two additional bedrooms with large closets. The bedrooms all have ceiling fans and white-painted molding.
An exterior door leads from the kitchen to a concrete patio and back yard area. Behind the condo is a two-car, detached garage with opener and extra storage. There is also a driveway that provides extra off-street parking.
Price: $125,000
Directions: Limestone Street north to East on Red CoachVilla Road to West on Red Coach
Highlights: About 1,670 square-foot condo, 3 upper level bedrooms and a full bath, one half bath on first level, newer kitchen appliances, laminate flooring throughout most of home, 2-car detached garage with opener, driveway with additional off-street parking, concrete back patio with privacy
For more details
Tom L. Tropp
HER Realtors
https://springfield.herrealtors.com/
937-206-2748