End-unit condo has 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor

The kitchen features white cabinetry, laminate flooring, solid-surface countertops, white-tile backsplash and a double stainless sink with disposal. The kitchen has a built-in dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range. A laundry room with washer and dryer and vinyl flooring and a half bath with laminate flooring are also on the first level.

Off the entrance are carpeted steps to the upper level and three bedrooms. The main bedroom has a walk-in and two standard closets. Laminate flooring covers most of the upper level, with the exception of the smaller of the three bedrooms, which is carpeted.

There is a linen closet on this level and two additional bedrooms with large closets. The bedrooms all have ceiling fans and white-painted molding.

An exterior door leads from the kitchen to a concrete patio and back yard area. Behind the condo is a two-car, detached garage with opener and extra storage. There is also a driveway that provides extra off-street parking.

2441 Red Coach Drive, Springfield

Price: $125,000

Directions: Limestone Street north to East on Red CoachVilla Road to West on Red Coach

Highlights: About 1,670 square-foot condo, 3 upper level bedrooms and a full bath, one half bath on first level, newer kitchen appliances, laminate flooring throughout most of home, 2-car detached garage with opener, driveway with additional off-street parking, concrete back patio with privacy

For more details

Tom L. Tropp

Tom@tomtropp.com

HER Realtors

https://springfield.herrealtors.com/

937-206-2748