Custom-built log home enjoys 4 wooded acres, creek

Homes
By Beth Anspach, Contributing Writer
45 minutes ago
4-season room, basement, loft among interior spaces

Feature Home

11219 Ayres Pike, New Carlisle

This custom, one-and-a-half-story log cabin-style home sits on a wooded, 4-plus-acre lot. Originally built in 2001, the three-bedroom home is listed for $567,500 and is in the Northwestern Local School District.

A long gravel drive leads through the trees to the home and a detached, two-car log garage with openers. The garage is oversized with room at the rear for storage or a workshop. A stone-paved walkway leads to the front of the home with a full covered porch and wood railings.

The front door is covered by a storm door and leads to the entryway. inside are wood-paneled walls and wood flooring as well as ceilings.

The entry leads to a carpeted great room with vaulted ceilings, neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and a floor-to-ceiling, stone, wood-burning fireplace with glass doors and carved wood mantel. There is a wall of windows that also extends to the ceiling.

To the left of the fireplace is the open kitchen with wood flooring and ceilings with beams, solid-surface countertops, a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and planning desk. An island can serve as a breakfast bar, and there are also decorative light fixtures and a pantry cabinet

A breakfast area is open to the kitchen with a decorative chandelier, and an exterior door leads to the side of the home and another wood deck.

Through French doors is a four-season room with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring and a ceiling fan. Windows surround three sides of this room, and there is an exterior door stepping out to a wood deck on the side with railings. Two dormer windows are visible from the loft area above this side deck.

Off the great room is a hallway with neutral carpeting that leads to the three bedrooms. This room has neutral carpet, a ceiling fan and double closets and an ensuite bath with vinyl-tile flooring. The bath has a double vanity and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

There is another bedroom off the hallway on the first floor with double closets and ceiling beams as well as ceiling light fixtures. A third bedroom has neutral carpeting and a closet, and there is another full bath off the hallway with tub/shower combination with glass doors, vanity and vinyl-tile flooring.

Stairs off the entry lead to the open loft room with slanted ceilings, a decorative light fixture, neutral carpeting and a dormer window with seat.

The basement is partially finished with wood-grain wainscotting halfway up, a recreation room and additional space for an exercise room or laundry. There is a kitchenette with undercabinet refrigerator, solid-surface countertops, double sink and wood cabinets.

Recessed ceiling lighting fills this space. An unfinished area has a washer and dryer, storage and HVAC system.

The lot is mostly wooded, but there is a large grass lawn section around the home on all sides. A creek runs through the property as well.

11219 Ayres Pike, New Carlisle

Price: $567,500

Directions: Ohio 235 north to Ayres Pike. Turn right (north) to continue on Ayres to address.

Highlights: Custom log home with wood ceiling beams, walls and some hardwood floors, neutral carpet throughout rest of home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, about 2,740 sq. ft., 4.43-acre lot with woods and creek, detached matching log 2 car extended garage, partially finished basement with recreation room, upstairs loft, floor-to-ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, covered front porch, side deck with railings and retractable awning.

For more details

Indy Sumner

Coldwell Banker Heritage, Springboro

937-477-1696

Hsumner291@aol.com

