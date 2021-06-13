Brick ranch includes 3 bedrooms, various updates

FEATURE HOME
1803 Elaina Drive, Springfield
This updated, brick ranch home in the Northridge neighborhood sits on a nearly a third of an acre and has three bedrooms, one full and one half bath. Located in the Northeastern school district, the home was originally built in 1978 and offers about 1,125 square feet of living space.
The front of the home features a wooden fence and a concrete driveway leading up to the two-car, attached garage. A concrete walk leads to the front stoop. A storm door covers the newer front door.
The entry opens to freshly painted living room with laminate flooring, which extends through to the dining area at the left of the entry. The room includes a ceiling fan and is open to the kitchen.
The updated kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets, a double stainless-steel sink and newer stainless-steel appliances, including a French door refrigerator, range and dishwasher. There is also a tile backsplash with small subway tile under the cabinets.
A door to the garage is in the kitchen, and there is also a mud room with wood wall accent and hooks for coats.
The new laminate flooring continues throughout the first level to all the bedrooms, all of which have large closets. The full bathroom has a tile floor, a new vanity and fixtures, gray-painted wainscotting half-way up and a tiled shower and tub.
A full, partially finished basement features one carpeted area and room for storage. There is a half bath in the basement and a laundry area. The furnace and sump pump were new in 2017. The water heater was new in 2020. All of the windows in the home were replaced in 2018.
The oversized garage also has extra storage and a door leading out to the 16-by-16-foot, wood deck and the fully fenced backyard. There is also a storage shed near the rear of the yard.
There are no rear neighbors, and the area behind the fence is an open field.
1803 Elaina Drive Springfield
Price $180,000
Details: Brick ranch, 1,125 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, new laminate flooring throughout first level, fully fenced backyard, no rear neighbors, granite countertops and new tile backsplash in kitchen, newer stainless appliances, full, partially finished basement, 2-car attached garage.
Directions: Montego to Tacoma to Elaina Drive
Realtor info: Dori Gaier
Coldwell Banker Heritage
937.631.1720