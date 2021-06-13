Brick ranch includes 3 bedrooms, various updates

The updated kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets, a double stainless-steel sink and newer stainless-steel appliances, including a French door refrigerator, range and dishwasher. There is also a tile backsplash with small subway tile under the cabinets.

A door to the garage is in the kitchen, and there is also a mud room with wood wall accent and hooks for coats.

The new laminate flooring continues throughout the first level to all the bedrooms, all of which have large closets. The full bathroom has a tile floor, a new vanity and fixtures, gray-painted wainscotting half-way up and a tiled shower and tub.

A full, partially finished basement features one carpeted area and room for storage. There is a half bath in the basement and a laundry area. The furnace and sump pump were new in 2017. The water heater was new in 2020. All of the windows in the home were replaced in 2018.

The oversized garage also has extra storage and a door leading out to the 16-by-16-foot, wood deck and the fully fenced backyard. There is also a storage shed near the rear of the yard.

There are no rear neighbors, and the area behind the fence is an open field.

1803 Elaina Drive Springfield

Price $180,000

Directions: Montego to Tacoma to Elaina Drive

Realtor info: Dori Gaier

dori.gaier@coldwellbanker.com

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937.631.1720

www.dorigaier.com