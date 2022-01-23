Hamburger icon
4-bedroom home includes basement, detached garage

The 4-bedroom, Cape Cod-style home has about 2,240 sq. ft. of living space. The home features a long covered front porch with decorative wrought iron railings and a concrete floor. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The 4-bedroom, Cape Cod-style home has about 2,240 sq. ft. of living space. The home features a long covered front porch with decorative wrought iron railings and a concrete floor. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Homes
By Beth Anspach, Contributing Writer
8 minutes ago
First floor features hardwood flooring, 2 bedrooms

Feature Home

1415 Seminole Ave., Springfield

Located in the Sunnyland subdivision of Springfield, this brick-and-aluminum-sided, Cape Cod-style home was built in 1955 and offers about 2,240 square feet of living space.

Listed for $215,000, the four-bedroom home on .33 acres is in the Clark-Shawnee local school district.

A double-wide concrete drive leads to the front of the home and detached garage. The front has a full covered front porch with concrete floor. The front door is covered by a storm door, and the porch has decorative wrought iron railings.

A concrete walk connects the driveway to the front porch. The living room features refinished hardwood floors, crown moldings, a gas fireplace and windows with custom draperies and cornices. There is also a coat closet beside the front door.

Connected to the living room is the kitchen with vinyl flooring, a gas range with double ovens, a refrigerator and solid-surface countertops. The kitchen has a breakfast area with a decorative chandelier, a built-in wood hutch and two pantries.

The rear of the property is bordered by a stream and features a 1-car, detached garage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Hardwood flooring continues over most of the first floor, including into a family room that could also be a fifth bedroom. This room has crown moldings and two large picture windows as well as a decorative ceiling fixture.

The first floor has two bedrooms with double closets and ceiling lights. There is a full bathroom on this level with a walk-in shower with seat, tile flooring and a closet.

Hardwood steps lead to the second level with an oversized main bedroom located down a carpeted hallway. This room has carpet, a ceiling light fixture and two walk-in closets. At the top of the stairs is a nook area, and there is also a full bathroom on this level with tub, vinyl tile and vanity. The fourth bedroom is on the second level with carpet and a ceiling light.

The partially finished basement is accessed by carpeted steps off the kitchen. There is a large open space that could be an additional bedroom or recreation room with a laundry room with built-in shelving and cabinets. The third full bath is in the basement level.

The rear of the house features an oversized back yard with mature trees, and a stream bordering the property. The one-car, detached garage has a carport for additional covered parking.

1415 Seminole Ave., Springfield

Open house: Jan. 23, 10-11:30 a.m.

Price: $215,000

Directions: Dayton-Yellow Springs to right onto Valley St to left onto Seminole.

Highlights: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, about 2,240 sq. ft., .33 acres, hardwood flooring, family room and living room on first level, eat-in kitchen, main bedroom on second floor with accessible shower, partially finished basement with laundry area, some built-ins, 1-car detached garage with car port, stream bordering property to rear

For more details

Al & Lori Fulk

Real Estate II, Inc.

937-360-6862

Fulkboth@hotmail.com

Fulkhomebase.com

About the Author

Beth Anspach
