4-bedroom home features refinished wood floors

To the left of the dining room and through a door is the family room with refinished wood floors and a decorative, nonfunctioning fireplace. This room has finished wood moldings and trim around the door as well as a decorative ceiling with fan.

Connected to the family room is a bedroom that could be used as an office with newly finished wood floors and white moldings and trim. There is also an exterior door leading to the front porch.

The dining room is open to the newly remodeled kitchen featuring granite countertops, wood floors, tile backsplash, double stainless-steel sink and white cabinetry. There is a new stainless-steel gas range and dishwasher and kitchen island with room for seating.

A door from the kitchen leads to the unfinished basement. A laundry room, with washer and dryer, built-in cabinetry and painted wood floors, is connected to the kitchen and has a door to a paver patio and deck.

There is a first-floor main suite is connected to the office and features painted wood floors, a tray ceiling with light fixture and closet. There is a walk-in closet with its own exterior door that leads to the back yard and patio.

This bedroom has a connected recently remodeled main bath with its claw foot tub, wainscotting, wood trim and laminate flooring.

The second floor has two bedrooms. The largest has laminate flooring, white trim and a connected bath. The bath features a walk-in closet, updated vanity, jetted garden tub with decorative tile surround and separate walk-in shower.

The second bedroom features refinished wood flooring, white trim, including chair rail molding and a walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans.

The back yard is fully fenced and features a concrete patio that connects to the detached, two-car garage with storage. Behind the garage is a grassy area with a firepit and mature trees.

133 Roosevelt Drive, Springfield

Price: $199,900

Directions: N. Limestone to Roosevelt Drive

Highlights: About 2,260 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, full, unfinished basement, freshly painted and refinished and painted floors, new laminate flooring in some rooms, new front porch and patio, new stainless-steel appliances in kitchen, full privacy fence in back yard, oversized 2-car garage with storage, white and wood trim features throughout

For more details

Arthur A. Solomon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

Coldwellbanker.com

937-631-5562

solomonaa11@yahoo.com