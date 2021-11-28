32 wooded acres surrounds 3-bedroom home

To the left of the tiled entry is a fully carpeted family room with a large picture window and two exterior exits with French doors – one to the rear of the home and one to the side. The side yard is partially fenced, and the rear features a concrete patio and walkway that leads back to the driveway.

The kitchen and dining areas are open to the family room, and the carpet continues to the kitchen, which has tile flooring. There is a breakfast bar and wood cabinetry, as well as a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave, which are included.

The laundry room is connected to the kitchen and has door leading to the garage. There is also a half bath on this floor.

The main bedroom suite is on the first floor with a full bath with separate step-in tub and walk-in shower. The room is also fully carpeted and has a ceiling fan.

A staircase off the entry leads to the second level with two bedrooms and an additional full bath. The vinyl tiled bath has a tub/shower combination, linen and storage closets, and a newer vanity. The bedrooms are fully carpeted and have doors to additional storage areas.

Caption A concrete patio is in back, and the side has a large wood deck with railings and partial fence. The finished basement walks out to the side yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A full, finished basement has a lounge area with laminate flooring features painted “lockers.” The bar area has a tiled bar top and low-pile, neutral carpeting. There is an additional area also with low-pile carpeting. The basement accesses a side yard with partially fenced area.

There is a wood deck with railings off the family room on the side of the home with a retractable awning. An oversized barn for storage and additional vehicles is also located on the property.

The 32 acres includes a stocked pond that can be viewed from the deck, and the remainder of the acreage is fully wooded.

3550 Pitchin Road, Springfield

Price: $650,000

Directions: Old Springfield Road to Limerick to East Pitchin to address

Highlights: Cape Cod, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a half on the first floor, 1,680 square feet, 32 mostly wooded acres, full covered front porch, pond on property, finished walk-out basement, main bedroom suite and laundry on first floor, extra storage in basement and attic.

For more details

Kerry Santiago

Kerry.santiago@coldwellbanker.com

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-231-9809